Nepal Could Show the World How to Recover Sustainably From a Major Disaster

But families affected by the current disaster may find little point in rebuilding their homes if there are no nearby roads, schools or economic opportunities. For many farmers, the land that underpins their agricultural livelihoods has been washed away.

The RDNA rightly states that “household recovery … depends on the restoration of connected services and access,” which in turn requires viable terrain.

Some households may find that upcoming technical assessments deem their land too hazardous to rebuild on. As in past disasters, “integrated settlements” are being discussed to collectively resettle displaced communities.

But our research has shown that integrated settlements set up after the 2015 earthquake struggled most when livelihood needs and caste-ethnic relations among resettled communities weren’t prioritized.

Relocation away from hazards like landslides and floods may reduce exposure, but it doesn’t address other forms of risk, including economic precarity and inequality.

Any approach to rebuilding will first require beneficiary identification: who is entitled to compensation or support, and on what basis? The RDNA acknowledges that “building ownership alone does not identify all households requiring assistance” and notes the challenges with verification, especially when documents are permanently lost.

These are important lessons from the post-earthquake experience, when property ownership was the primary criteria for reconstruction grants, leaving many affected people ineligible. This created additional vulnerability through a disaster recovery process that was meant to help them.

Governance and local autonomy

Nepal’s 2015 constitution devolved significant legal responsibility for disaster risk-reduction and management to provincial and municipal governing bodies.

But in the initial days after the recent flash floods, affected local authorities understandably had limited capacity to oversee disaster response, with the Nepal army leading search-and-rescue efforts directed by the central government. It’s now time to refocus on local capacity and aspirations.

Each municipality will likely have different preferences and priorities for reconstruction, relocation and restoration. These will depend on the specific disaster impacts experienced in their jurisdictions and the cultural and economic dynamics of their constituencies.

A one-size-fits-all recovery approach mandated by the federal government following a “one-door” policy is unlikely to succeed fully. Instead, needs-based, municipality-specific plans should be negotiated carefully in relation to relevant federal, provincial and municipal policies.

The RDNA says “no household survey, key informant interviews, focus groups, structured community consultation, or detailed engineering assessment was undertaken” to prepare its initial report three weeks after the flood.

Such person-to-person learning is the necessary next step. Affected Indigenous Peoples and local communities must not be treated as simply informants for central government programs, but rather as political entities with the capacity to lead assessment and craft policy.