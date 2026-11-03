Fishtail Air and Air Dynasty helicopters collide near Mount Everest, Nepal; Indian tourist dies, three others injured

Several people are seen standing on the snow-covered ground. As soon as the helicopters collide, spectators who had gathered to watch and wave at them are seen running to save their lives. According to some reports, the helicopters were allegedly carrying trekkers visiting the Everest region during Nepal’s autumn trekking season.

People are shocked by the tragedy and shared the video on social media, commenting and reacting to the incident. One person wrote on X, “A helicopter is such a huge machine flying in the sky, in this case they are so close to each other and how is it that the two pilots don't notice each other??? Yes accidents do happen. But there is more than what meets the eye.” Another wrote in shock on X, “How can this even happen? Why would they come this close to each other? Tragic!” One other person commented on Nepal’s aviation safety, writing, “Nepal’s aviation safety record is just a luxury extreme sport at this point.”

Nepal Civil Aviation Authority Statement on Pheriche Helicopter Collision

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal has issued a press release regarding the helicopter accident. In the statement, it expressed deep sorrow over the incident that occurred today, when Air Dynasty’s 9N-AOD and Fishtail Air’s 9N-AJR helicopters collided while landing in the Pheriche area of Solukhumbu District. The authority further stated that two foreign nationals were aboard the Fishtail Air helicopter, and one of them, a passenger from Tamil Nadu, India, died in the accident. “Necessary procedures have been initiated for the management of the deceased’s body.”

The authority further requested the concerned authorities to take necessary action and investigate the accident to determine the cause of the incident. “Corrective measures will be taken in accordance with the prevailing law based on the facts, analysis, and conclusions obtained from it.” The statement concluded by expressing heartfelt condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased. “Praying for the eternal peace of the departed souls in this tragic incident. It also wished a speedy recovery to the New Zealand citizen and the pilots of the helicopter who were injured in the accident.”

[Rh/VP/RS]