Wedding Bliss and Blight: Indian-Origin Pilot, 25, Killed in Helicopter Crash Hours After Wedding Ceremony

Indian-origin pilot Dave Fiji was probably a man on cloud nine after getting married to his long-term partner in a lavish ceremony on Friday, May 29 2026. What was supposed to be a moment of joyous celebration turned into tragedy as the 25-year-old pilot was killed in a fatal helicopter crash late Friday evening in Georgia, United States, hours after his wedding ceremony concluded.

Residing in Atlanta, US, Dave was a commercial pilot associated with Delta Airlines. After his wedding ceremony concluded, he was en route to his honeymoon destination with his new wife Jessni. In an unfortunate turn of events, the chopper crashed shortly after takeoff near Dawsonville in a remote location in Dawson county. The tragic incident also claimed the life of the helicopter pilot.

Jessni, a nurse by profession, survived the crash but suffered extensive cuts and bruises. She is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Metro Atlanta.

As per a report by Manorama online, Dave’s parents, George and Pheba Fiji, originally hailed from Muvattupuzha in Kerala’s Ernakulam province and emigrated to the US many years ago. Jessni’s family also has roots in Kerala, in Alappuzha district.

See also: Brutal Beheading of Indian-Origin Man Chandra Nagamallaiah generates strong response in both India and the diaspora

How did the crash happen?

Dave and Jessni wed each other at a popular wedding venue in a ceremony attended by over 400 guests. The couple, who had first met through church connections and later started dating, was scheduled to leave the wedding venue via a Robinson R66 helicopter, and fly to Peachtree-DeKalb airport before spending the night at a hotel in downtown Atlanta.

The weather had taken a turn for the worse towards the end of the wedding reception, marked by heavy rain and fog which resulted in limited visibility. Dave, being a seasoned commercial pilot, raised doubts about flying in such a condition. Despite his concerns, the helicopter pilot instead suggested flying at a higher altitude to ward off the deteriorating weather conditions.

Media reports say that the adverse weather conditions played a pivotal role in the crash. Sometime after the takeoff, the chopper crashed in a rugged, densely wooded and mountainous area southwest of Dawsonville. Consequently, rescue operators and first responders took a while to locate the crash site. When they reached, Dave and the pilot, whose identity remains unconfirmed as of now, were already dead. Jessni was rescued after almost six hours of being trapped under the wreckage and debris of the totaled aircraft.

See also: Report Finds Indian Diaspora the Most Economically Successful Group in the United Kingdom

Talking about the accident, Dave’s father George reiterated the moment when his daughter-in-law Jessni saw his son after gaining consciousness: “She [Jessni] said when she woke up, she saw my son Dave resting on her chest. She saw blood on him, and by then his body was completely cold. She’s a nurse, so she knew he was gone," he said.

Andy Whitaker, director of operations for Prestige Helicopters, the owner of the Robinson chopper, described the accident as unprecedented for the company. He emphasised that the operator has maintained an impeccable safety record for over four decades and that the pilot was highly familiar with the route.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has begun a probe into the accident to formally determine the cause. As of yet, official confirmation of the cause of the accident is awaited.