Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India New 3d Model Invented To Test Therapies For Covid
IndiaLead Story

New 3d Model Invented To Test Therapies For Covid

While this innovation holds the potential to vastly expand the possibilities of studying and treating pulmonary diseases, this model is still in its early stages, said Zhang

0
lung
They found that the 3D alveolar lung effectively grew cells over multiple days and that these cells adequately populated airway surfaces. Pixabay

A team of researchers has designed a 3D “lung-on-a-chip” model that replicates human alveolar lung tissue to test new therapies for Covid-19 and other lung conditions.

The model will help study how Covid viral particles travel through airways and impact pulmonary cells. The technology also enables scientists to investigate how various Covid therapies, such as Remdesivir, impact the replication of the virus.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“This is a first-of-its-kind in vitro model of the human lower lung that can be used to test many of the biological mechanisms and therapeutic agents, including antiviral drugs for Covid-19 research,” said Y Shrike Zhang, Associate Bioengineer, Department of Medicine and Division of Engineering in Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in the US.

The team developed this technology to mirror the biological characteristics of the human distal lung. They found that the 3D alveolar lung effectively grew cells over multiple days and that these cells adequately populated airway surfaces. Through genome sequencing, scientists observed that the alveolar lung model more closely resembled the human distal lung than previous 2D models have.

lung
The technology also enables scientists to investigate how various Covid therapies, such as Remdesivir, impact the replication of the virus. Pixabay

Additionally, the lung-on-a-chip model successfully stimulated breaths of air at the normal frequency for humans.

The team intends to use this technology to study a broad range of pulmonary conditions, including various lung cancers. To replicate smoking’s impact on the lungs, scientists allowed smoke to seep into the model’s air chambers then simulated a breathing event, moving smoke deeper into the lungs. From there, they measured the smoke’s impact and cell damage it caused.

ALSO READ: Threats And Constraints For Journalists Covering COVID-19

While this innovation holds the potential to vastly expand the possibilities of studying and treating pulmonary diseases, this model is still in its early stages, said Zhang.

Currently, the alveolar lung-on-a-chip only incorporates two out of the 42 cell types existing in the lung. In the future, researchers hope to incorporate more cell types into the model to make it more clinically representative of human lungs, Zhang noted. (IANS/GA)

Previous articleTo Communicate With Customer Base In 2021 Use Regional Languages
Next articleLeopard Diaries: Explore The Remarkable Tale Of Lonely, Mysterious Creature

RELATED ARTICLES

India

China’s Special Recruitment Drive For Tibetans Amid Border Standoff

NewsGram Desk - 0
China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) is for the first time forming exclusive military formations manned by ethnic Tibetans. India's external and military intelligence officials...
Read more
Lead Story

Leopard Diaries: Explore The Remarkable Tale Of Lonely, Mysterious Creature

NewsGram Desk - 0
The leopard is the reigning rock star of the wildlife world. It's a species that is obscure and largely overshadowed by the tiger, especially...
Read more
Business

To Communicate With Customer Base In 2021 Use Regional Languages

NewsGram Desk - 0
India is a culturally diverse country with over 120 different languages being spoken here. It is estimated that over 430 million of the Indian...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,512FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

China’s Special Recruitment Drive For Tibetans Amid Border Standoff

India NewsGram Desk - 0
China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) is for the first time forming exclusive military formations manned by ethnic Tibetans. India's external and military intelligence officials...
Read more

Leopard Diaries: Explore The Remarkable Tale Of Lonely, Mysterious Creature

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The leopard is the reigning rock star of the wildlife world. It's a species that is obscure and largely overshadowed by the tiger, especially...
Read more

New 3d Model Invented To Test Therapies For Covid

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has designed a 3D "lung-on-a-chip" model that replicates human alveolar lung tissue to test new therapies for Covid-19 and other...
Read more

To Communicate With Customer Base In 2021 Use Regional Languages

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
India is a culturally diverse country with over 120 different languages being spoken here. It is estimated that over 430 million of the Indian...
Read more

During Covid 1 In 5 Older Adult’s Mental Health And Sleep Worsened

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Mental health and sleep of nearly one in five older adults worsened since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020, according to a survey. More...
Read more

Indians Reveal Little Things They Did To Make Their Lock down Days Complete

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Over half of all Indians surveyed in a recent poll say that they have become conscious of the environment -- including growing plants, become...
Read more

Know About Zakat, One Of The Five Basic Tenets Of Islam

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Zakat is one of the five basic tenets of Islam. Zakat means purity. Thus, this implies that a man purifies his yearly earnings by...
Read more

The Butterfly Effect: How Every Action Matters

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Edward Norton Lorenz, a mathematician, and meteorologist who was one of the first supporters of chaos theory is credited with inventing the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,512FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada