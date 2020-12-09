Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness New Approach To Cancer Therapy Boosting Immune Cells
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryScience & Technology

New Approach To Cancer Therapy Boosting Immune Cells

Activating patient's own immune response-to an immunogenic drug

0
Cancer Therapy
Activating immune cells to fight the cancer. Unsplash

Researchers have revealed a new approach to cancer therapy that shows the potential to transform the commonly used chemotherapy drug gemcitabine into a drug that kills cancer cells in a specialized way, activating immune cells to fight cancer.

The findings, made in human and mouse cancer cells and laboratory mice, were published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications on Monday.

The research team discovered that when they added the anti-inflammatory medication celecoxib (Celebrex) to gemcitabine chemotherapy, it converted gemcitabine from a non-immunogenic drug-unable to activate a patient’s own immune response-to an immunogenic drug, which triggered the immune response in the mice.

“The combination of drugs delivered a “one-two punch” of killing tumor cells and activating immune cells, said study author Keith Syson Chan from the Taipei Medical University in Taiwan.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“I believe that our study has significant clinical potential, as cancer immunotherapy continues to emerge as an important pillar for treating cancer patients,” Chan said.

This discovery, if confirmed in clinical trials, may potentially increase the percentage of patients who respond to cancer immunotherapy.

Certain chemotherapy drugs such as gemcitabine do kill cancer cells and release the “go” signal for an immune response.

Scientists, therefore, have believed that those drugs are immunogenic. That is not entirely the case, though.

Cancer Therapy
The dendritic and T cells then were better able to perform their immune responses. Unsplash

In a surprise discovery, they found that while gemcitabine does release the “go” signal, it also prompts the release of an inhibitory signal, or brake, that stops dendritic cells from activating cancer-killing T cells.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: पढ़िए कैसे एक सेना के जवान ने ब्लड कैंसर के मरीज़ की बचाई जान

If the brake is on, “the T cells don’t go anywhere,” Chan explained.

It is necessary, therefore, to find a balance between the “go” and “brake” signals to prompt an effective immune response.

The solution to that balance, the investigators discovered, is the anti-inflammatory drug celecoxib, which removed the brake so that only the “go” signal remained.

The dendritic and T cells then were better able to perform their immune responses. Gemcitabine was transformed into an immunogenic drug.

“Rather than focusing on stepping down harder on the gas pedal-releasing proteins that are “go” signals-we removed the impending brake pedal, allowing the dendritic cells to induce T cells to kill tumors.”

ALSO READ: IIT-Mandi Proposes Technique Enhancing Output of Piezoelectric Materials

The researchers believe that the immune response will perform even better with an immunotherapy drug added to a gemcitabine and celecoxib treatment regimen. (IANS)

Previous articleExercise May Protect Bone Health After Weight Loss Surgery
Next articleAstraZeneca & Qure.ai To Introduce AI Solutions For Detecting Lung Cancer

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

AstraZeneca & Qure.ai To Introduce AI Solutions For Detecting Lung Cancer

NewsGram Desk - 0
British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca on Monday announced a partnership with Mumbai-based Qure.ai, a healthcare startup to integrate innovative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Exercise May Protect Bone Health After Weight Loss Surgery

NewsGram Desk - 0
Although weight loss surgery is a highly effective treatment for obesity, it can be detrimental to bone health, say, researchers, adding that exercise may...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Indian-Origin Couple To Become The First To Receive The Vaccine In UK

NewsGram Desk - 0
As the UK began one of the largest vaccination drives, an Indian-origin couple in their 80s became one of the first few people to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

AstraZeneca & Qure.ai To Introduce AI Solutions For Detecting Lung Cancer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca on Monday announced a partnership with Mumbai-based Qure.ai, a healthcare startup to integrate innovative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the...
Read more

New Approach To Cancer Therapy Boosting Immune Cells

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed a new approach to cancer therapy that shows the potential to transform the commonly used chemotherapy drug gemcitabine into a drug...
Read more

Exercise May Protect Bone Health After Weight Loss Surgery

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Although weight loss surgery is a highly effective treatment for obesity, it can be detrimental to bone health, say, researchers, adding that exercise may...
Read more

Indian-Origin Couple To Become The First To Receive The Vaccine In UK

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As the UK began one of the largest vaccination drives, an Indian-origin couple in their 80s became one of the first few people to...
Read more

How To Contribute To Yad Eliezer With Hargrave Ministries

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Jamie Cartwright Since the 1980s, Yad Eliezer has worked relentlessly to help bridge Israel’s poverty gap by providing struggling families with the food, resources,...
Read more

Chuck Yeager, The First Person To Fly At The Speed Of Sound Passed Away

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Chuck Yeager, the first person to travel at a speed faster than the speed of sound, has passed away at the age of 97....
Read more

Penguin To Publish A Book On Former Prime Minister-“VAJPAYEE: The Years that Changed India”

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an understated and a singular politician of the kind rarely seen in contemporary times. His patriotism was...
Read more

Jack Daniels Recommends Recipes For Your Go-To Winter Drink

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Warm your spirits and have yourself a happy holiday season by creating some classic winter drinks in the comfort of your own home. Jack...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada