New Device To “Inactive” Coronavirus

The technology has passed an expert panel review

The virus that causes COVID-19 is mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or exhales. Pixabay

Chinese researchers have developed a set of equipment that could inactivate coronavirus with electron beam irradiation.

The technology has passed an expert panel review and is set to be applied in cold chain food packaging disinfection, informed in a press conference held in south China’s Shenzhen City on Monday.

China General Nuclear Power Corporation, Tsinghua University, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Shenzhen National Clinical Research Center for Infectious Diseases and the Third People’s Hospital of Shenzhen were involved in the project, the Xinhua news agency reported. (IANS/KR)

