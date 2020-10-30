Friday, October 30, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness New Mask Aiming to Make Wearer Less Infectious
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryScience & Technology

New Mask Aiming to Make Wearer Less Infectious

Researchers have developed a new concept for a mask creating unfavorable environment for viruses

0
Mask
The study, published in the journal Matter, found that non-woven fabrics used in most masks work well to demonstrate the concept. Unsplash

People wear face masks to protect others — not merely to protect themselves. With this in mind, researchers have developed a new concept for a mask that aims to make the wearer less infectious.

The central idea is to modify mask fabrics with anti-viral chemicals that can sanitize exhaled, escaped respiratory droplets.

By simulating inhalation, exhalation coughs, and sneezes in the laboratory, the study, published in the journal Matter, found that non-woven fabrics used in most masks work well to demonstrate the concept.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“We quickly realized that a mask not only protects the person wearing it but much more importantly, it protects others from being exposed to the droplets (and germs) released by the wearer,” said study author Jiaxing Huang from the Northwestern University in the US.

Although masks can block or reroute exhaled respiratory droplets, many droplets (and their embedded viruses) still escape.

From there, virus-laden droplets can infect another person directly or land on surfaces to indirectly infect others.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Huang’s team aimed to chemically alter the escape droplets to make the viruses inactivate more quickly.

Mask
The central idea is to modify mask fabrics with anti-viral chemicals that can sanitize exhaled, escaped respiratory droplets. Pixabay

To accomplish this, Huang sought to design a mask fabric that: (1) Would not make breathing more difficult, (2) Can load molecular anti-viral agents such as acid and metal ions that can readily dissolve in escaped droplets, and (3) Do not contain volatile chemicals or easily detachable materials that could be inhaled by the wearer.

After performing multiple experiments, the research team selected two well-known antiviral chemicals: phosphoric acid and copper salt.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

These non-volatile chemicals were appealing because neither can be vaporized and then potentially inhaled. And both create a local chemical environment that is unfavorable for viruses.

Huang’s team grew a layer of conducting polymer polyaniline on the surface of the mask fabric fibers. The material adheres strongly to the fibers, acting as reservoirs for acid and copper salts.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: कौन हैं नाइश हसन, जिनके दादा थे जंग-ए-आजादी का हिस्सा

The researchers found that even loose fabrics with low-fiber packing densities of about 11 percent such as medical gauze, still altered 28 percent of exhaled respiratory droplets by volume.

For tighter fabrics, such as lint-free wipes (the type of fabrics typically used in the lab for cleaning), 82 percent of respiratory droplets were modified.

Also Read: Some Recovered COVID Patients Could Still Carry Virus

The researchers hope the current work provides a scientific foundation for others to develop their own versions of this chemical modulation strategy and test it further with viral samples or even with patients. (IANS)

Previous articleCognitive Disorders Increase Risks of Developing Severe COVID
Next articleFood Habits to Follow if You Have Arthritis

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Menstrual Dysfunction Prevalent in Young Athletes

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have found that menstrual dysfunction is more prevalent in young athletes than among non-athletes of a similar age. The study,...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Spinning Keeps You Energized and Your Mind Focused

NewsGram Desk - 0
One of the most popular cardio work-outs in North America, Latin America, Europe, and other parts of Asia, and a current global phenomenon, rhythm-based...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Change in Indian Healthcare Industry is Need of the Hour

NewsGram Desk - 0
With all the chaos created due to the pandemic, a change in the Indian healthcare industry is the need of the hour, feels Anita...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Menstrual Dysfunction Prevalent in Young Athletes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have found that menstrual dysfunction is more prevalent in young athletes than among non-athletes of a similar age. The study,...
Read more

Spinning Keeps You Energized and Your Mind Focused

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One of the most popular cardio work-outs in North America, Latin America, Europe, and other parts of Asia, and a current global phenomenon, rhythm-based...
Read more

Change in Indian Healthcare Industry is Need of the Hour

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
With all the chaos created due to the pandemic, a change in the Indian healthcare industry is the need of the hour, feels Anita...
Read more

Food Habits to Follow if You Have Arthritis

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Arthritis is an autoimmune disease that affects joint and bone pain. It could be a problem or a matter of concern, If not taken...
Read more

New Mask Aiming to Make Wearer Less Infectious

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People wear face masks to protect others -- not merely to protect themselves. With this in mind, researchers have developed a new concept for...
Read more

Cognitive Disorders Increase Risks of Developing Severe COVID

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have claimed that dementia and other cognitive disorders now appear to be the risk factors for developing severe COVID-19. The findings, published in the...
Read more

Localized Content Driving New Customers in Amazon Prime Video

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Riding on localized content being churned out in countries like India, the number of Prime members who stream Prime Video grew by more than...
Read more

Cheerful People Likely to Experience Less Memory Decline

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who feel enthusiastic and cheerful -- what psychologists call "positive affect" -- are less likely to experience memory decline as they age, say...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada