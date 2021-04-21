Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Nikola Tesla: A Man Ahead Of His Time
Lead StoryScience & TechnologyWorld

Nikola Tesla: A Man Ahead Of His Time

During his lifetime, Tesla experimented with wireless communication and wireless energy and invented some of the most important concepts of X-ray technology

0
Tesla
Many of the inventions that we use on a regular basis can be traced back to this genius's mind. Pixabay

BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY

When discussing the greatest inventors of all time, Nikola Tesla is sometimes overlooked in history lessons at school. We often hear names of scientists like Thomas Edison, Alexander Graham Bell, Leonardo Da Vinci as their discoveries revolutionized the world. Tesla’s tale, on the other hand, isn’t told nearly enough, despite his undeniable impact. Many of the inventions that we use on a regular basis can be traced back to this genius’s mind.

Tesla accumulated approximately 300 patents by the end of his life. Nonetheless, he struggled to translate his many inventions into financial success unlike his long-time rival, Thomas Edison. We need to know more than Nikola Tesla’s name to understand who he was and what some of his brilliant ideas and inventions were.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

In 1856, the inventor, electrical engineer, mechanical engineer, and futurist was born in Smiljan, which is now known as Croatia. His father, a priest, wished for his son to follow in his footsteps. Tesla, on the other hand, was fascinated by science. His mother had invented labor-saving machines, and he drew inspiration from them. He showed an early interest in engineering and went on to study maths and physics at the Technical University of Graz. He followed his obsession with hard work and little sleep.

Later in life, he developed a gambling addiction, lost his scholarship, and dropped out of school. This did not, however, stop him from inventing. The alternating current (AC) was one of Tesla’s first obsessions. During the war of the currents, Edison was trying to push the world towards the use of direct current (DC). Tesla held a patent on an AC induction motor, while Edison held several patents on DC technology. Ultimately, Tesla won the war of the currents.

Tesla
The automobile company Tesla, which was named after the inventor to honor him, uses a variant of the AC induction motor. Pixabay

Much of the world’s electrical power is now provided by AC, including our refrigerators and power tools. Tesla’s revolutionary ideas did not end there. In addition, the engineer produced an AC-powered induction motor. The induction motor became the most powerful way to convert electricity to mechanical power as a result of this innovation, which raised the efficiency of energy generation to a whole new level. The automobile company Tesla, which was named after the inventor to honor him, uses a variant of the AC induction motor.

The Tesla coil is one of Tesla’s most well-known inventions. He constructed a transformer to generate high-frequency voltage. The device’s effects are almost magical, as fluorescent bulbs many feet away can be illuminated without the use of any electrical wires. Despite the fact that the Tesla coil is no longer in use, it revolutionized the way people thought about electricity.

Tesla
The Tesla coil is one of Tesla’s most well-known inventions. He constructed a transformer to generate high-frequency voltage. Pixabay

ALSO READ: Telling People That They Cannot Leave Their Homes is “Facist”: Tesla CEO Elon Musk

We can also thank the genius for the remote control technology. In the late 1890s, a patent for a remote control boat was awarded to the engineer. He used radio signals to steer the boats. Spectators were astounded by the show, with some believing Tesla was using magic to steer the boats.

During his lifetime, the great inventor experimented with wireless communication and wireless energy, invented some of the most important concepts of X-ray technology, and introduced the design of a supersonic airship. It is because of Tesla that modern society functions the way it does. His mother referred to him as a ‘child of light,’ and she was quite right.

Previous articleThe Best Documentaries You Can Watch On The Internet Today
Next articleFootball And Its Evolution

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Know What Lies Behind Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan’s Challenge To The State?

NewsGram Desk - 0
Pakistan's government has been put under a severe challenge and test by an Islamist party, which has wreaked havoc in the country this week...
Read more
Lead Story

Religious Hardliners Bring Pakistan Govt To A Standstill

NewsGram Desk - 0
The current ruling government of Pakistan, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, may have come with a vision of progress and open-mindedness to create...
Read more
Lead Story

Football And Its Evolution

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Football, also known as soccer, has a long and illustrious history. According to a global study conducted by FIFA, over 250 million...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Know What Lies Behind Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan’s Challenge To The State?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Pakistan's government has been put under a severe challenge and test by an Islamist party, which has wreaked havoc in the country this week...
Read more

Religious Hardliners Bring Pakistan Govt To A Standstill

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The current ruling government of Pakistan, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, may have come with a vision of progress and open-mindedness to create...
Read more

Football And Its Evolution

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Football, also known as soccer, has a long and illustrious history. According to a global study conducted by FIFA, over 250 million...
Read more

Nikola Tesla: A Man Ahead Of His Time

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY When discussing the greatest inventors of all time, Nikola Tesla is sometimes overlooked in history lessons at school. We often hear names...
Read more

The Best Documentaries You Can Watch On The Internet Today

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Nauman Abrar As children, most of us disliked documentaries because they were long, boring, very close to reality, and based on the truth. That...
Read more

7 Cool Wedding Trends For 2021

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Rajesh We have to admit that 2020 changed weddings as we knew them and the way we celebrated them. The pandemic brought about these...
Read more

India To Be Transformed By Next Decade Due To Cloud, AI And Data

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Although there is an acceleration in tech adoption and innovation across sectors in India, the key challenge now is to scale new-age technologies like...
Read more

RT-PCR Test Can Detect New Covid-19 Strain

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Umesh Singh of Lucknow, who runs a pharmaceutical company, had symptoms of coronavirus four days ago when he got his Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada