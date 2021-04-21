Nikola Tesla: A Man Ahead Of His Time

BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY

When discussing the greatest inventors of all time, Nikola Tesla is sometimes overlooked in history lessons at school. We often hear names of scientists like Thomas Edison, Alexander Graham Bell, Leonardo Da Vinci as their discoveries revolutionized the world. Tesla’s tale, on the other hand, isn’t told nearly enough, despite his undeniable impact. Many of the inventions that we use on a regular basis can be traced back to this genius’s mind.

Tesla accumulated approximately 300 patents by the end of his life. Nonetheless, he struggled to translate his many inventions into financial success unlike his long-time rival, Thomas Edison. We need to know more than Nikola Tesla’s name to understand who he was and what some of his brilliant ideas and inventions were.

In 1856, the inventor, electrical engineer, mechanical engineer, and futurist was born in Smiljan, which is now known as Croatia. His father, a priest, wished for his son to follow in his footsteps. Tesla, on the other hand, was fascinated by science. His mother had invented labor-saving machines, and he drew inspiration from them. He showed an early interest in engineering and went on to study maths and physics at the Technical University of Graz. He followed his obsession with hard work and little sleep.

Later in life, he developed a gambling addiction, lost his scholarship, and dropped out of school. This did not, however, stop him from inventing. The alternating current (AC) was one of Tesla’s first obsessions. During the war of the currents, Edison was trying to push the world towards the use of direct current (DC). Tesla held a patent on an AC induction motor, while Edison held several patents on DC technology. Ultimately, Tesla won the war of the currents.

Much of the world’s electrical power is now provided by AC, including our refrigerators and power tools. Tesla’s revolutionary ideas did not end there. In addition, the engineer produced an AC-powered induction motor. The induction motor became the most powerful way to convert electricity to mechanical power as a result of this innovation, which raised the efficiency of energy generation to a whole new level. The automobile company Tesla, which was named after the inventor to honor him, uses a variant of the AC induction motor.

The Tesla coil is one of Tesla’s most well-known inventions. He constructed a transformer to generate high-frequency voltage. The device’s effects are almost magical, as fluorescent bulbs many feet away can be illuminated without the use of any electrical wires. Despite the fact that the Tesla coil is no longer in use, it revolutionized the way people thought about electricity.

We can also thank the genius for the remote control technology. In the late 1890s, a patent for a remote control boat was awarded to the engineer. He used radio signals to steer the boats. Spectators were astounded by the show, with some believing Tesla was using magic to steer the boats.

During his lifetime, the great inventor experimented with wireless communication and wireless energy, invented some of the most important concepts of X-ray technology, and introduced the design of a supersonic airship. It is because of Tesla that modern society functions the way it does. His mother referred to him as a ‘child of light,’ and she was quite right.