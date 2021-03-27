Saturday, March 27, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Novel Technique To Detect Biomarker For Cancer
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Novel Technique To Detect Biomarker For Cancer

The technique could be used to detect biomarkers for other types of cancers and diseases, the researchers said

0
biomarker for cancer
ELISA is a test that measures samples for biochemicals. Unsplash

Researchers are working to develop a new screening technique that’s more than 300 times as effective at detecting a biomarker for diseases like cancer as current methods. The technique, published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, uses nanoparticles with nickel-rich cores and platinum-rich shells to increase the sensitivity of an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA).

ELISA is a test that measures samples for biochemicals, such as antibodies and proteins, which can indicate the presence of cancer, HIV, pregnancy, and more. When a biochemical is detected, the test generates a color output that can be used to quantify its concentration. The stronger the color is, the stronger the concentration. The tests must be sensitive to prevent false negatives that could delay treatment or interventions, the researchers said.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“This work sets the record for the catalytic efficiency of peroxidase mimic,” said researcher Xiaohu Xia, Assistant Professor at the University of Central Florida in the US.

biomarker for cancer
A biomarker for diseases like cancer as current methods. Unsplash

“It breaks through the limitation of catalytic efficiency of peroxidase mimics, which is a long-standing challenge in the field,” Xia added.

ALSO READ: Study: Cancer Cells May Evade Chemotherapy

In the study, the researchers found that when the nanoparticles were used in place of the conventional enzyme used in an ELISA — peroxidase — that the test was 300 times more sensitive at detecting carcinoembryonic antigen, a biomarker sometimes used to detect colorectal cancers. And while a biomarker for colorectal cancer was used in the study, the technique could be used to detect biomarkers for other types of cancers and diseases, the researchers said.

The increase in sensitivity comes from nickel-platinum nanoparticle “mimics” that greatly increase the reaction efficiency of the test, which increases its color output, and thus its detection ability. Peroxidases found in the horseradish root have been widely used to generate color in diagnostic tests for decades. However, they have limited reaction efficiency and thus color output, which has inhibited the development of sensitive diagnostic tests, the team noted. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleResolving Arguments By End Of The Day Reduces Emotional Response
Next articleStudy: Playing Video Games Likely To Esport Skills

RELATED ARTICLES

India

From Unknown To Known: Journey of Padma Shri Awardee Shanti Devi

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Padma Shri Award is one of the highest civilian awards given to the extraordinary gems in India who are must always be remembered...
Read more
Business

Survey: 62 Percent Of Employees Happier While Working Remotely

NewsGram Desk - 0
As parts of the world open up and hybrid work becomes a reality amid the pandemic, about 62 percent of employees said working remotely...
Read more
Lead Story

Disabling The Video Function During Online Meeting Promotes Communication

NewsGram Desk - 0
As video conferencing remains the only option for millions of workers as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to surge, a new study has challenged the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,534FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

From Unknown To Known: Journey of Padma Shri Awardee Shanti Devi

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Padma Shri Award is one of the highest civilian awards given to the extraordinary gems in India who are must always be remembered...
Read more

Survey: 62 Percent Of Employees Happier While Working Remotely

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As parts of the world open up and hybrid work becomes a reality amid the pandemic, about 62 percent of employees said working remotely...
Read more

Disabling The Video Function During Online Meeting Promotes Communication

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As video conferencing remains the only option for millions of workers as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to surge, a new study has challenged the...
Read more

Study: Playing Video Games Likely To Esport Skills

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Video gamers can significantly improve their esport skills by training for just 10 minutes a day, a new study revealed. The study also found...
Read more

Novel Technique To Detect Biomarker For Cancer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers are working to develop a new screening technique that's more than 300 times as effective at detecting a biomarker for diseases like cancer...
Read more

Resolving Arguments By End Of The Day Reduces Emotional Response

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you want a longer, healthier life then resolve your arguments by end of the day as it reduces the emotional response associated with...
Read more

Women Suffering From Sensory Loss Likely To Report Depression

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Women who suffer from vision, hearing, or dual sensory loss are more than twice as likely to report depression and anxiety than men with...
Read more

Research: Examine The Role Of Cholesterol In Both Alzheimer And Type-2 Diabetes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Examining the role of cholesterol in both Alzheimer's disease and Type-2 diabetes, researchers have identified a small molecule that may help regulate cholesterol levels...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

situs judi on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
judi slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Pen Battery on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lauri Jasprizza on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
솔레어카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더나인카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
hospedagem de sites 30 dias gratis on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
엠 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 게임 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,534FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada