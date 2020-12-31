Friday, January 1, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story NSO Used Data of Real People Showcasing Contact-Tracing
Lead StoryScience & TechnologyUSA

NSO Used Data of Real People Showcasing Contact-Tracing

The NSO Group launched its contact-tracing technology named "Fleming" in March 2020

0
NSO
NSO Group resorted to using phone location data of real people while showcasing its COVID-19 contact-tracing. Pixabay

In a case that may involve potential privacy violations of thousands of people, researchers have found that Israeli spyware maker NSO Group resorted to using phone location data of real people while showcasing its Covid-19 contact-tracing software to governments and journalists, TechCrunch reported.

The NSO Group launched its contact-tracing technology named “Fleming” in March 2020 amid rising Covid-19 cases around the world.

Two months later, a database belonging to the Fleming program was found unprotected online.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The database contained more than five lakh data points for more than 30,000 distinct mobile phones.

The NSO Group quickly secured the database when TechCrunch reported, but the Israeli company denied there was a security breach.

Forensic Architecture, an academic unit at Goldsmiths, University of London, received and analyzed a sample of the exposed database, which suggested that the data was based on “real” personal data belonging to unsuspecting civilians, putting their private information at risk.

NSO
The database contained more than five lakh data points for more than 30,000 distinct mobile phones. Pixabay

“The sample of the exposed database we received has over 149,000 data points… We investigated the nature of the data: whether it was based on “real” personal data belonging to many unsuspecting civilians and, if so, whether it was properly obfuscated in a way protecting private identities, or if it was “dummy” data,” the researchers said on Wednesday.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: शोधकर्ताओं ने चंद्रमा पर 1,09,000 से अधिक प्रभावी क्रेटर्स की पहचान की

“The spatial ‘irregularities’ in our sample — a common signature of real mobile location tracks — further support our assessment that this is real data. Therefore, the dataset is most likely not ‘dummy’ nor computer-generated data, but rather reflects the movement of actual individuals, possibly acquired from telecommunications carriers or a third-party source.”

The exposed data included location information from Rwanda, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, the researchers said.

NSO’s Covid-19 contact-tracing software is designed to make it easier for governments to visualize and track the spread of the virus by feeding location data from cell phone companies. It aggressively pitched the system earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Priority Of 2021 Will Be To Usher In Increased Space Sector Reforms

NSO is better known for ‘Pegasus’ — a malware sold to governments to enable the remote infection and surveillance of private smartphones. (IANS)

Previous articleNext Album of The Weeknd on Black Lives Matter and COVID Pandemic
Next articleOnePlus May Launch Fitness Band In 2021

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

OnePlus May Launch Fitness Band In 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
OnePlus is reportedly planning to enter the wearables segment with the launch of the 'OnePlus Band' in India next year that will give competition...
Read more
Entertainment

Next Album of The Weeknd on Black Lives Matter and COVID Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer The Weeknd says his next album will be inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement and Covid-19 pandemic. In an interview with TMRW, the...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Outfit Tips For Stylish Ethnic Twist In New Year Party

NewsGram Desk - 0
New Year's eve - a time to dress up and dance the night away into 2021. Even if you are planning a small party...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

OnePlus May Launch Fitness Band In 2021

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
OnePlus is reportedly planning to enter the wearables segment with the launch of the 'OnePlus Band' in India next year that will give competition...
Read more

NSO Used Data of Real People Showcasing Contact-Tracing

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a case that may involve potential privacy violations of thousands of people, researchers have found that Israeli spyware maker NSO Group resorted to...
Read more

Next Album of The Weeknd on Black Lives Matter and COVID Pandemic

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer The Weeknd says his next album will be inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement and Covid-19 pandemic. In an interview with TMRW, the...
Read more

Outfit Tips For Stylish Ethnic Twist In New Year Party

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
New Year's eve - a time to dress up and dance the night away into 2021. Even if you are planning a small party...
Read more

Know Your Annual Horoscope of 2021

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
What changes will the new year bring to your life? Based on your sun sign and the stars, we are all impacted by different...
Read more

Here Are Few Major Events That Took Place In 2020

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The year 2020 has been a roller-coaster ride of various events. There were many instances which broke our heart and people were dejected with...
Read more

Priority Of 2021 Will Be To Usher In Increased Space Sector Reforms

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The priority for the year 2021 will be to usher in increased space sector reforms by putting in place a permanent Indian National Space...
Read more

Some Delectable Breakfast Options That Are Light And Nutritious

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
There is no need to be a master in the kitchen or an expert pastry chef to create a tasty and appetizing dish. Most...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada