Monday, February 1, 2021
Nykaa Naturals Introduces Natural Hair Products

Nykaa introduces apple cider vinegar and onion and fenugreek as natural hair care products understanding the diversity of Indian hair delivering its products with an international standard

Apple cider vinegar is good for dry hair. Pixabay

A hair care routine is as important as your skincare routine. It goes through a lot during the day keeping in mind the kind of hair styling products being used, pollution, and other factors that lead to further damage. Nykaa has taken a step forward to bring a Natural Hair Care Range that not only cares for your mane but also addresses common hair concerns through ingredient-led solutions.

Understanding the diversity of Indian hair, Nykaa Naturals has launched the perfect range that delivers international formulations coupled with the science of ‘natural ingredients’, curated for all types for multiple hair concerns. The two variants are Nykaa Naturals Apple Cider Vinegar and Ginger and Nykaa Naturals Onion and Fenugreek.

1. Apple Cider Vinegar

– It is a natural remedy for dandruff and contributes to a clarified scalp

– Apple Cider Vinegar contains a good amount of acetic acid and is acidic in nature. Dull, brittle, and frizzy hair tends to be more alkaline which means it has a higher pH level. ACV helps balance the pH of the scalp and hair (Ideal pH is 4.5 — 5.5).

– ACV is a popular anti-microbial that helps control bacteria and fungi development on the scalp which may arise due to sweat accumulation, dust, or pollution.

– It contains AHAs which help exfoliate the scalp skin and help with dandruff and scalp itchiness.

Ginger

– It is anti-microbial and known for its medicinal properties.

– It helps get rid of dandruff.

– Invigorates the scalp to promote blood circulation and stimulate the follicles.

– Fatty acids in ginger prevent thinning.

Ultimate Benefit of the range — Helps combat dandruff, clarifies the scalp, balances the pH of hair, and is 100% natural.

Natural hair care products developed by Nykaa. Pixabay

2. Onion

– Onion is rich in sulfur promotes collagen and keratin production which is necessary for strong growth.

– It also helps invigorate the scalp which ultimately helps towards increased blood supply to hair follicles to accelerate growth.

– Onion is an antiseptic and antibacterial which helps fight lice and dandruff.

– It gives instant nourishment and conditioning strands.

Fenugreek

– Fenugreek is high in protein and Vitamin B3 which prevents fall by increasing the blood circulation in the scalp.

– It’s rich in Folic acid, Vitamin A, K, C, and minerals like Potassium, Calcium, Iron which uplifts its overall health.

– It has high protein and Niacin which is known to prevent fall and dandruff.

– A high amount of lecithin hydrates/moisturizes the hair and seals it in the shaft. Makes the hair voluminous and lustrous.

Ultimate Benefit of the range — Promotes growth, prevents hair fall. (IANS)

