Saturday, June 5, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Obesity Can Cause Severe Post-Covid Effects
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Obesity Can Cause Severe Post-Covid Effects

Those conditions can lead to poor outcomes in the acute phase of Covid-19 in patients with obesity and could lead to an increased risk of long-term complications of Covid-19

0
Obesity
Those conditions can lead to poor outcomes in the acute phase of Covid-19 in patients with obesity. Pixabay

Covid-19 survivors who have moderate or severe obesity may have a greater risk of experiencing long-term consequences of the disease, compared to the patients who do not have obesity, showing an observational study.

Obesity is known to weaken the immune system and create a chronic inflammatory state. These conditions can lead to poor outcomes after infection with SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes Covid-19, as per the study.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“To our knowledge, this current study for the first time suggests that patients with moderate to severe obesity are at a greater risk of developing long-term complications of Covid-19 beyond the acute phase,” said Ali Aminian, director of Cleveland Clinic’s Bariatric & Metabolic Institute.

The study, published online in the journal ‘Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism, showed that compared to patients with normal body mass index (BMI), the risk of hospital admission was 28 percent and 30 percent higher in patients with moderate and severe obesity, respectively.

Obesity
Obesity is known to weaken the immune system and create a chronic inflammatory state. Pixabay

In patients with a BMI of 35 or greater, the need for diagnostic tests to assess cardiac, pulmonary, vascular, renal, gastrointestinal, and mental health problems was significantly higher. compared with normal BMI patients.

“The observations of this study can be explained by the underlying mechanisms at work in patients who have obesity, such as hyper-inflammation, immune dysfunction, and comorbidities,” said Bartolome Burguera, chair of Cleveland Clinic’s Endocrinology & Metabolism Institute.

ALSO READ- The Silent Killer: All You Need To Know About Obesity

“Those conditions can lead to poor outcomes in the acute phase of Covid-19 in patients with obesity and could lead to an increased risk of long-term complications of Covid-19 in this patient population,” Burguera added.

The team included a total of 2,839 patients who did not require ICU admission and survived the acute phase of Covid-19. The normal BMI group was considered as a reference. Obesity is a disease classified as having a BMI of 30 or greater. (IANS/AD)

Previous articleFrom “Subtle Discouragement” To “Downright Racism” Usman Has Faced All Challenges

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

From “Subtle Discouragement” To “Downright Racism” Usman Has Faced All Challenges

NewsGram Desk - 0
Australian batsman  Usman Khawaja has said that during his initial years in his adopted country he faced a lot of challenges -- from "subtle...
Read more
Entertainment

Sanika Kulkarni Says She Was Born With Music

NewsGram Desk - 0
Starting her classical training at the age of five, this third-generation musician who completed her 'Sangeet Visharad at the age of 17 smiles, "I...
Read more
India

Vegan Controversy: Amul Gives A Befitting Reply To PETA’s Misconduct In India

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY A verbal spat has erupted between Amul and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) over the latter's recommendation to convert...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,487FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Obesity Can Cause Severe Post-Covid Effects

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Covid-19 survivors who have moderate or severe obesity may have a greater risk of experiencing long-term consequences of the disease, compared to the patients...
Read more

From “Subtle Discouragement” To “Downright Racism” Usman Has Faced All Challenges

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Australian batsman  Usman Khawaja has said that during his initial years in his adopted country he faced a lot of challenges -- from "subtle...
Read more

Sanika Kulkarni Says She Was Born With Music

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Starting her classical training at the age of five, this third-generation musician who completed her 'Sangeet Visharad at the age of 17 smiles, "I...
Read more

Vegan Controversy: Amul Gives A Befitting Reply To PETA’s Misconduct In India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY A verbal spat has erupted between Amul and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) over the latter's recommendation to convert...
Read more

FDA Oks Obesity Drug That Helped People Lose Weight By 15%

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Regulators on Friday said a new version of a popular diabetes medicine could be sold as a weight-loss drug in the U.S. The Food...
Read more

UNESCO: Gender Gaps Persistent In Cultural & Creative Industries

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A new report launched by UNESCO highlights the need for policy measures to reach gender parity in the cultural and creative industries, despite recent...
Read more

5 Essential Grooming Tips For Men

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Inaccessibility to salons and the fear of stepping out have completely evolved the way men look at grooming services. The new at-home environment has...
Read more

Ready To Bust Some Paper Myths?

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
This World Environment Day, the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA) has stated the argument that the use of paper implies cutting forests and hence...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,487FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada