Turning a new leaf, these Odisha women make eco-friendly practices a habit

Odisha women:- Men and women sit cross-legged on the ground enjoying a scrumptious meal of rice, dal (lentil) and chicken on a sultry afternoon at Sanakameti in Bhogabadi panchayat of Odisha’s Nayagarh district. A quaint charm abounds the whole affair — the trees with wide canopies, the orderly assemblage of people under them, and the feast served in siali (Bauhinia vahlii) and sal (Shorea robusta) leaf plates.

Sanakameti is aware of plastic menace to such an extent that even drinking water is served in leaf bowls for events here. If bowls are not available in enough numbers, residents carry steel glasses to the functions. Undoubtedly, community participation is at the core of this sustainable lifestyle.

This transformation did not occur overnight. Following COVID-19 pandemic, the villagers began to rely more on the local forest for siali and sal leaves. This caught the attention of Vasundhara, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) advocating for the rights and livelihoods of forest dwellers.

In August 2021, the state government declared that all picnic spots should be plastic-free. "We were overjoyed and hopeful for our income," exclaims Monorama Gauda (33), a resident. However, the real change came about only in June 2022 when Vasundhara's field staff interacted with the women members of Sanakameti's producer group, Banabhumi, to explore the potential of selling sal and siali leaf plates. With the district administration’s support, a strict order was issued to make the local picnic spot, Kuanria Dam, plastic-free.

Visitors were encouraged to use leaf plates and bowls made by the local women. “When plastic ban came about in the dam area, the members of Banabhumi Mahila Utpadaka Gosthi petitioned local authorities, including the sarpanch, block development officer, tehsildar, welfare extension officer, irrigation officer and sub-inspector, and got approval to use biodegradable leaf plates in the picnic spot,” says Pramila Behera (45), a gram sabha member of Sanakameti in Dasapalla block.

For over one-and-a-half years, prohibition of single-use plastic has been in place at Sanakameti. In February last year, a gram sabha meeting decided to embrace this initiative fully, especially as loss of livestock due to suspected ingestion of plastic was increasing in the village.

Inspired by Sanakameti's efforts, Kanipadar in Kalasakhaman panchayat and Bijataila in Kujamendhi panchayat followed suit. Sanakameti and Bijataila are located 15 km apart, while Kanipadar is 40 km away. However, all three villages are united in their shared commitment to sustainability.

“Nine domestic animals died in our village in a span of two years. Although the exact reason was not known, we suspect polythene ingestion,” claims Tilottama Bhoi (42) of Bijataila.

Tapaswini Bhoi (45) of the same village says she lost four goats to polythene munching in 2022. “Like every other day, the goats had gone to the field near my village to graze. When they got back, they were suffocating. Upon consulting a veterinarian, we learnt that they have ingested polythene. We could not save them,” she says dejectedly.

“Before the plastic-free initiative, residents used to carelessly discard plastic waste within the village premises and grazing fields,” notes Baniprava Nayak (42), a member of Sanakameti gram sabha.

“Once we recognised the issue, we began to convene a village-level meeting every two months to discuss the challenges posed by single-use plastic and devise strategies to reduce its impact," says Lambodara Behere (36), a member of the Sanakameti plastic-free campaign.

A positive coincidence

Around the same time when the villagers’ reliance on forest resources were increasing came the positive outcome in connection with their community forest resource (CFR) rights.