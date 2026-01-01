AIIMS Bhubaneswar Performs Its First Successful Liver Transplant, Donor and Recipient Stable

Bhubaneswar, Dec 31 (IANS) The AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, has successfully conducted its first-ever liver transplant, marking a major milestone for the premier medical institute, informed Prof. (Dr) Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, on Wednesday.

Addressing the press, Biswas expressed immense satisfaction over the achievement. He informed that the donor has already been discharged without any complications, while the recipient is recovering well and is expected to be discharged in a few days.

“This was a challenging procedure as it was the first liver transplant at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. However, our doctors, surgeons, and support staff were well-trained and confident,” said Dr Biswas.

The surgery was performed on a patient suffering from liver failure on 20 December, followed by intensive monitoring through the night by a large team of specialists.