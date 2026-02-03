When a river turns toxic: How pollution of the Daya river has turned drinking water into a legal battle in Puri

See Also: No Clarity on 8th Pay Commission Salary Hike in Union Budget 2026

A polluted lifeline

The Daya river, a distributary of the Kuakhai and part of the Mahanadi basin, originates near Bhubaneswar and flows through Pipili, Delang and Kanas blocks of Puri district before draining into Chilika lake. Historically significant, its banks are believed to be the site of the Kalinga War, whose devastation led Emperor Ashoka to embrace Buddhism. Today, the river is witnessing a different kind of devastation.

A comprehensive study , Pollution Dynamics and the Post-Pandemic Trajectory of the Daya River (2000-2025), describes the river’s condition as a case of environmental injustice, with urban waste disproportionately affecting downstream rural communities.

Data from the Odisha State Pollution Control Board show alarming levels of biochemical oxygen demand , depleted dissolved oxygen, and excessive total and faecal coliform counts, as well as faecal streptococcus, in the Daya and several other rivers in the state. Monitoring points in Kanas and surrounding areas recorded contamination far exceeding permissible limits.

Another study on water pollution in Bhubaneswar attributes the contamination to untreated domestic and industrial discharge from pollution-intensive industrial clusters. Since the early 2000s, population growth and industrial expansion have sharply increased the volume of untreated effluents entering the river, rendering it unfit for human use. Levels of chemical oxygen demand, dissolved oxygen, biochemical oxygen demand and E coli were found to be beyond permissible limits.

At Kanti village, where the Gangua nullah merges with the Daya, the water has turned black and emits a strong odour. Residents no longer spend their evenings on the riverbank and warned this reporter not to even touch the water due to the risk of infection.

Further downstream, fisherfolk say the pollution has devastated livelihoods. In Jagulaipadar and Nuadokanda villages, residents report frequent fish deaths and a declining catch.

“Wastewater entering the river makes it impossible for fish to survive,” said Sura Behera (48) of Jagulaipadar. Despite strong market demand, fisherfolk are unable to earn a living. “Catching crabs, shrimps and fish in Chilika has become difficult for various reasons. The contaminated river water is adding to our woes,” he said, adding that over the past five years many from the community have migrated to Kerala and Bengaluru for work.

“Since 2007, people here have been falling sick after drinking river water, suffering from fever, stomach pain, diarrhoea and skin diseases,” said Braja Mohapatra (64) of Kanti village. “We were fully dependent on the river, but we have stopped using it completely.” Piped water connections and tube wells now meet local water needs.

This option, however, is not available in Kanas. Human rights activist Kishan Patnaik said nearly three lakh people across three blocks depend on the Daya. “In Delang, people have alternate sources. But in Kanas, most tube well water is contaminated with iron and tastes salty, making it unusable for drinking and cooking,” he said. “People are forced to depend on the polluted river.”

The state government has repeatedly promised the completion of a long-pending piped water project . Madhusudan Jena, the sarpanch of Gadishagoda, remains hopeful. “Every summer, when the water level of the Daya drops, we are forced to meet demand through tankers,” he said. After last year’s outbreak, nearly 15,000 litres of water were supplied daily to Nuagaon village, and tanker supply continues.

The mega piped water project, initiated in 2018, is expected to be completed in 2026. Once operational, Jena said, it is expected to provide clean drinking water to villages along the river.