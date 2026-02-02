Hindu Man Stands Up to Hindutva Mob Threatening Muslim Shopkeeper—Named in FIR and Receives Death Threats

Key Points
A Hindutva mob harassed an elderly muslim shopkeeper in Uttarakhand, demanding he change his shop's name, 'Baba School Dress', to reflect his religion.
Deepak Kumar and Vijay Rawat, two local residents, intervened by questioning the mob's authority and standing with the shopkeeper. Deepak received widespread praise online for his act.
Since the incident, VHP and Bajrang Dal have carried out protests against Deepak, who alleged he has also received death threats. Police then registered FIRs against the mob and Deepak as well.
On 26 January 2026, a Hindutva mob targeted an elderly Muslim man’s shop in Pauri Garhwal district, Uttarakhand, demanding he change the name of his store – Baba School Dress. They argued that the word ‘Baba’ was associated with Hindu religious figures and demanded he replace it with a name that reflected his religion.
The confrontation was interrupted by a man, Deepak Kumar, who questioned the authority and intention of the mob. A video of the incident went viral, with many praising Deepak for taking a stand against majoritarian violence. Afterwards, Deepak alleges that he was targeted by members of the mob and, on 31 January 2026, an FIR was filed against him for his intervention.
70-year-old Ahmed Wakil runs a shop called “Baba School Dress” on Patel Marg, in Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar. On January 26, members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal objected to the use of the word “Baba,” arguing it could be associated with Siddhbali Baba, a Hanuman temple in the city. The mob confronted the elderly shopkeeper and demanded he change the shop’s name.
Allegedly, the mob had accosted Wakil around 2.5 months earlier with the same demand. Wakil had said the name would be changed after he moved shops, which he did around two months later. When the mob threatened him this time, they asked why he had not already changed the store’s name.
It was at this time that Deepak Kumar and Vijay Rawat, local residents who run a gym nearby, intervened during the confrontation. In the viral video, Deepak is heard saying to the mob, “The shop is 30 years old, will you change the name?” This agitated the group, with some people turning to Kumar and asking his name. “My name is Mohammad Deepak,” he replied. He later stated that he had intended to convey that all citizens are equal before the law.
Speaking about the incident later to The Indian Express, Deepak said, “Despite the resistance to my act, I don’t think I did anything wrong. I am not going back on my words because I have always stood up for the right thing. The man was too frail to stand up to the mob. I didn’t know him well, but I said what I thought was right.”
On 28 January 2026, clashes were reported again near the shop, involving Bajrang Dal workers, the shopkeeper, and Deepak Kumar. By 31 January 2026, larger groups of protesters gathered, chanting religious slogans and demanding Deepak’s arrest, alleging he had posted controversial content on social media. Local officials, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate and Additional Superintendent of Police, intervened and held discussions with the groups.
Following the incident, tensions escalated in Kotdwar. VHP and Bajrang Dal organised marches and raised slogans demanding action against Kumar and Rawat. On 31 January 2026, around 40 protesters blocked a national highway, leading to traffic disruption and concerns over public order. Deepak was allegedly detained for hours after the protest.
Since the incident, Deepak has taken to social media, alleging that he is being targeted by right-wing groups. In one video, he says that he fears for his safety and that threats have been made against his family. In interviews, he stated that he had informed the police in advance about tensions and questioned why action was taken against him while those who, in his view, harassed the shopkeeper were “roaming free.” Another viral video from a few days later shows Deepak being faced down by a large mob, while police struggled to keep the situation in check.
Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Panwar of Pauri Garhwal said that three FIRs were lodged on the evening of 31 January 2026. One case was registered against the mob based on a complaint by the shopkeeper, Ahmed Wakil, who alleged trespassing, intentional insults intended to provoke a breach of peace, criminal intimidation, and causing hurt.
A second case was filed against unnamed members of right-wing groups for breach of peace in connection with the highway blockade. Police said this action was taken to maintain law and order and prevent further escalation.
A third FIR was registered against Deepak Kumar and Vijay Rawat following a complaint by Gaurav Kashyap and Kamal Pal, members of VHP and Bajrang Dal respectively. According to the police, the complainants alleged that Kumar and Rawat attacked them, attempted to cause harm, and used derogatory language. They also claimed that personal belongings such as money, watches, and phones were snatched. Based on these allegations, the two men were booked on charges including criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing hurt, rioting, and breach of peace.
Police officials said all cases are under investigation and that evidence, including video footage, is being examined. A senior officer stated that statements are being recorded and that action will be taken strictly on legal grounds against anyone found guilty. Later, they said the matter had been resolved through talks, and that the shop would retain the name “Baba.” As a precaution, additional forces were deployed in sensitive areas, and a flag march was conducted in Kotdwar to reassure residents and maintain peace.
The incident has drawn reactions from civil rights activists, political leaders, and across social media.
The video of Deepak initially confronting the mob was met with high praise online. Many lauded him for his bravery, while others condemned the police action initiated against him later.
Rahul Gandhi praised Kumar’s intervention on social media, describing him as someone standing up for the Constitution and humanity. He criticised what he described as an atmosphere of fear and division, and expressed support for Kumar.
Meanwhile, authorities in Uttarakhand have appealed to residents to maintain peace and avoid spreading unverified information. Police have warned that attempts to disturb communal harmony will be dealt with firmly, as investigations into all three cases continue.
