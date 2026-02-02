Hindu Man Stands Up to Hindutva Mob Threatening Muslim Shopkeeper—Named in FIR and Receives Death Threats

Hindutva Mob Threatens Muslim Shopkeeper

70-year-old Ahmed Wakil runs a shop called “Baba School Dress” on Patel Marg, in Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar. On January 26, members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal objected to the use of the word “Baba,” arguing it could be associated with Siddhbali Baba, a Hanuman temple in the city. The mob confronted the elderly shopkeeper and demanded he change the shop’s name.

Allegedly, the mob had accosted Wakil around 2.5 months earlier with the same demand. Wakil had said the name would be changed after he moved shops, which he did around two months later. When the mob threatened him this time, they asked why he had not already changed the store’s name.

It was at this time that Deepak Kumar and Vijay Rawat, local residents who run a gym nearby, intervened during the confrontation. In the viral video, Deepak is heard saying to the mob, “The shop is 30 years old, will you change the name?” This agitated the group, with some people turning to Kumar and asking his name. “My name is Mohammad Deepak,” he replied. He later stated that he had intended to convey that all citizens are equal before the law.

Speaking about the incident later to The Indian Express, Deepak said, “Despite the resistance to my act, I don’t think I did anything wrong. I am not going back on my words because I have always stood up for the right thing. The man was too frail to stand up to the mob. I didn’t know him well, but I said what I thought was right.”

On 28 January 2026, clashes were reported again near the shop, involving Bajrang Dal workers, the shopkeeper, and Deepak Kumar. By 31 January 2026, larger groups of protesters gathered, chanting religious slogans and demanding Deepak’s arrest, alleging he had posted controversial content on social media. Local officials, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate and Additional Superintendent of Police, intervened and held discussions with the groups.