No Clarity on 8th Pay Commission Salary Hike in Union Budget 2026

The Union Budget 2026–27, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2026, did not include any announcement on salary hikes under the 8th Pay Commission. This disappointed millions of central government employees and pensioners who were hoping for clarity on pay revisions.

Despite high expectations, the Budget speech did not mention any financial allocation or timeline for implementing the new pay structure. As a result, the future of salary increases remains uncertain.

The 8th Pay Commission was constituted only a few months before the Budget, after the Union Cabinet approved its Terms of Reference. The Commission has been given around 18 months to study salary structures, allowances, and pensions before submitting its report. The government is expected to take a decision on implementation and financial implications only after receiving the final recommendations.