No Clarity on 8th Pay Commission Salary Hike in Union Budget 2026

The Union Budget 2026–27 did not announce any salary hike or timeline for implementing the 8th Pay Commission
The 8th Pay Commission is still preparing its report and is expected to submit recommendations within 18 months
Until then, employees will continue under the 7th Pay Commission, with only a small Dearness Allowance increase expected from January 2026.
The Union Budget 2026–27, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2026, did not include any announcement on salary hikes under the 8th Pay Commission. This disappointed millions of central government employees and pensioners who were hoping for clarity on pay revisions.
Despite high expectations, the Budget speech did not mention any financial allocation or timeline for implementing the new pay structure. As a result, the future of salary increases remains uncertain.
The 8th Pay Commission was constituted only a few months before the Budget, after the Union Cabinet approved its Terms of Reference. The Commission has been given around 18 months to study salary structures, allowances, and pensions before submitting its report. The government is expected to take a decision on implementation and financial implications only after receiving the final recommendations.
Since the panel has not yet completed its work, the government chose not to announce any pay hike in this Budget. Officials are likely waiting for the Commission’s report before making any major financial commitments. Until then, no final decision on salary revisions can be taken.
Meanwhile, Dearness Allowance (DA) continues under the existing 7th Pay Commission system. Based on current AICPI-IW inflation data, DA from January 2026 is expected to rise from 58% to around 60%. Although this increase is small, it will still benefit employees and pensioners. For example, an employee with a basic pay of ₹40,000 may see a monthly increase of about ₹800.
According to some reports, the 8th Pay Commission may recommend a salary and pension hike of around 30% to 34%. Once implemented, the new pay structure could cost the government nearly ₹1.8 lakh crore every year.
Financial agencies such as ICRA have indicated that higher government spending due to the 8th Pay Commission is likely to begin from FY2028. This suggests that the impact of the new pay structure may be felt only after the Commission submits its report and the government approves it.
For now, central government employees and pensioners will have to wait for the Pay Commission’s final recommendations. Once approved, the changes will apply not only to basic pay but also to allowances and pensions.
The Union Budget 2026 did not provide any immediate relief in terms of salary hikes under the 8th Pay Commission. Since the Commission is still working on its report, the government has postponed any decision on pay revision until further notice.
