Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Offering Positive Encouragement Improves Students Academics
Lead StoryLife StyleLife Skills

Offering Positive Encouragement Improves Students Academics

The intervention not only decreased disruptive classroom behavior and student concentration problems but also improved both completed classwork and standardized test scores

0
positive encouragement
Positive encouragement linked to better academics outcomes. Pixabay

Offering students more positive encouragement not only reduces disruptive classroom behavior but can improve students’ academic and social outcomes, say, researchers. The findings, published in the Journal of Educational Psychology, indicated that a behavior management intervention helped increase student engagement and boosted the teachers’ confidence in their ability to manage disruptive behavior.

“As educators, we often focus on communicating what we don’t want our students to be doing in class, but we have found that just doesn’t work,” said researcher Keith Herman from the University of Missouri in the US. “Instead, we need to be setting clear expectations of what behaviors we do want to be seeing,” Herman added.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

For the study, the researchers implemented CHAMPS, a classroom behavior management training intervention, into a school classroom over the course of five years. The intervention not only decreased disruptive classroom behavior and student concentration problems but also improved both completed classwork and standardized test scores, as well as increased the number of times students remained on task with classroom assignments.

ALSO READ: How Students And Teachers Can Stay Safe Amid School Opening

“The intervention is based off principles and practices research has shown to be helpful in creating successful classroom management, such as communicating clear expectations to students, giving more positive encouragement compared to negative reprimands, and moving around the classroom to monitor student behavior,” Herman said. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleA List Of Upcoming Films That Explore Horror In A New Light
Next articleWhy India Is Yet To Produce A World-Class Smartphone Game

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Age is Just a Bar! This Ujjain-Based Woman Completes Ph.D. at The Age of 80

NewsGram Desk - 0
There is a saying that there is no age barrier for reading and learning that a person can continue to learn and grow throughout...
Read more
Lead Story

Why India Is Yet To Produce A World-Class Smartphone Game

NewsGram Desk - 0
India is set to see its smartphone base increase to reach 820 million, currently hovering around 550 million, in the next two years. Despite...
Read more
Entertainment

A List Of Upcoming Films That Explore Horror In A New Light

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood Horror is evolving beyond simple tales of ghosts, haunted houses, and possession stories. FIlmmakers are learning to give a spin to the tale....
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Age is Just a Bar! This Ujjain-Based Woman Completes Ph.D. at The Age of 80

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
There is a saying that there is no age barrier for reading and learning that a person can continue to learn and grow throughout...
Read more

Why India Is Yet To Produce A World-Class Smartphone Game

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
India is set to see its smartphone base increase to reach 820 million, currently hovering around 550 million, in the next two years. Despite...
Read more

Offering Positive Encouragement Improves Students Academics

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Offering students more positive encouragement not only reduces disruptive classroom behavior but can improve students' academic and social outcomes, say, researchers. The findings, published...
Read more

A List Of Upcoming Films That Explore Horror In A New Light

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood Horror is evolving beyond simple tales of ghosts, haunted houses, and possession stories. FIlmmakers are learning to give a spin to the tale....
Read more

Digital Space is Bringing Television Shows on Board With Spin-Offs: Ravi Dubey

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Ravi Dubey says it is extremely disruptive and amazing that the digital space is bringing television shows on board with spin-offs. Ravi's show "Jamai...
Read more

Spending Longer Periods of Time Online Linked To Loneliness: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Loneliness has become increasingly prevalent among adolescents, who spend longer and longer periods of time online, says a new study. "In the coronavirus period, loneliness...
Read more

EdTech Startups On A Roll, Bet Big On India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
With one of the youngest populations in the world and limited availability of good quality educational institutions and teachers, it is not surprising that...
Read more

Key Parameters To Keep Your Tresses Healthy And Shiny

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Don't we all dream of having luscious shiny locks? We've all stepped out of the salon with gorgeous shiny hair and have seen the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

vapinger on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
harris172.webyazilimdestek.com/57.html on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
jones546.skbizness.com/2020/12/30/3-techniques-for-e-cigarette-you-can-use-today/ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
podsmall.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
podsmall.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
vapinger.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Shop on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Novo 2 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
harrison532.elsokhnaonline.com/2020/12/5-recommendations-on-e-cigarette-you-need-to-use-today.html on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada