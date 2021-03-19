“Oh My God!!! Their Knees Are Showing,” Priyanka Gandhi Joins The Outcry By Sharing Photos Of BJP Leaders

Khushi Bisht

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the outrage over the “ripped jeans” remark made by the new Chief Minister of Uttrakhand Tirath Singh Rawat. Sharing the photographs of the BJP leaders (PM Modi, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat) wearing white shirts and khaki shorts, on Twitter the old uniform of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Along with the photographs, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted “Oh my God!!! Their knees are showing.” Using the hashtag #rippedjeans, which has been trending on various social media platforms since Wednesday, she expressed her frustration over Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s divisive remarks.

Oh my God!!! Their knees are showing 😱😱😱 #RippedJeansTwitter pic.twitter.com/wWqDuccZkq — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 18, 2021

Tirath Singh Rawat, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, has raised a major outcry over a remark he made about ripped jeans. At a function in Dehradun, the recently appointed CM said that women who wear ripped jeans give the wrong impression to society and youngsters.

Later on, Rawat narrated an experience where he sat next to a woman who was wearing ripped jeans on a plane. He described the woman as wearing boots, jeans that were ripped at the knee, along with a few bangles in her hands. She was accompanied by two children. She operates an NGO, participates in society, and has two children, but she dresses in ripped jeans. What morals will she pass on to her children?

Further, he added “If such women go out in society to meet people and solve their problems, what kind of message are we giving out to society and to our kids? All of this begins at home. Our kids imitate what we do. No matter how modern a child becomes, he will never struggle in life if he is taught the right culture at home.”

“Women exposing their bare knees, wearing torn jeans, and dressing like rich kids are the ideals that are now being taught at home. If not at home, where does this come from?” he further added.

Alka Lamba, a Congress leader, also criticized the BJP over the comments, claiming that many politicians have made similar remarks about women over the years, and also that the nation is outraged because the latest remarks came from a Chief Minister.

She also demanded “Either Tirath Singh Rawat apologizes by putting his hands over his ears and doing situps, or PM Modi should dismiss him from his position. The current uproar will not be stopped unless this is done.”

The remarks, which have been roundly panned as sexist and misogynistic, trended on Twitter, with tons of people sharing photographs with the hashtag #rippedjeans in response to Mr. Tirath’s remark.

“An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind.” Remarks like these coming from the CM were not pleasant at all, but neither was what Priyanka Gandhi tweeted. Anybody’s character should not be judged solely on the basis of their choice of clothes and appearance. Every woman in India has the freedom to dress up the way she wants.