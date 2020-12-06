Monday, December 7, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Indian History & Culture Online Exhibition of Folk And Tribal Art Form of India
Indian History & CultureLead StoryLife Style

Online Exhibition of Folk And Tribal Art Form of India

'Folk and Tribal Art of India' is curated by Meena Varma

0
Art
An online exhibition on Indian folk and tribal art. IANS

An exhibition showcasing the diverse folk and tribal art form of India is all set to open online from December 7.

Showcasing Gond paintings, Kalighat patuas, Kalamkari, Madhubani paintings, Mata-ni-Pachedi paintings on cloth, Pichwai paintings, Theyyam masks, and Warli paintings, the show promises to be a window into the rich artistic heritage of different regions of the country.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The online show titled ‘Folk and Tribal Art of India’ is curated by Meena Varma, and organized by the India International Centre (IIC) in collaboration with Arts of the Earth.

It will feature artists like Rajendra Kumar Shyam, Santosh Shyam Moti, Manoj Tekkam (Gond); Shanwar Chitrakar (Kalighat); and Gurappa Chetty, Harinath N. (Kalamkari).

Art
The online exhibition is on view till December 20, on the website of IIC. Pinterest

Also exhibited will be the works of Baua Devi, Ajit Kumar Jha, Chandrakala Devi, Avinash Karn, Shalini Karn (Madhubani); Sanjay Manubhai Chitara (Mata-ni-Pachedi); Karan Pichwai, Manish Soni & group, Karan Singh Rajput (Pichwai); Prasanth A.V. (Theyyam mask); and Amit Mahadev Dombhare, Sunil Khadpada, Sarita Suresh Banjara (Warli).

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: अकल्पनीय शौर्य की मिसाल है हाइफा की लड़ाई, जानिए क्या था इतिहास?

The online exhibition is on view till December 20, on the website of IIC.

Pichwai-09, Artist- Karan Pichwai, Medium- Acrylic & Poster colour on cloth size -69.5”x48 inches.

ALSO READ: World-Famous Hornbill Festival From Nagaland Goes Virtual

Pichwai-09, Artist- karan Pichwai, Medium- Acrylic & Poster colour on cloth size -69.5”x48 inches. (IANS)

Previous articleThe Journey of Evolving Backpacks
Next articlePacman-like Game Decodes Origin of Emotions in Brain

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Job Cuts & Salary Adjustments Not Widespread As Apprehended

NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite a severe impact on revenue and cash inflows, display of compassion and community outreach produced a spontaneous level of commitment and loyalty from...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Prioritize Vaccination To People With Diabetes: Researchers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have urged policymakers to prioritize vaccination for individuals with diabetes as such people, once infected with Covid-19, are three times more likely to...
Read more
Lead Story

New Research Informs About Origin of Solar System

NewsGram Desk - 0
New research using magnetism has provided significant data that will help inform scientists about the early origins of the solar system and why some...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Job Cuts & Salary Adjustments Not Widespread As Apprehended

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite a severe impact on revenue and cash inflows, display of compassion and community outreach produced a spontaneous level of commitment and loyalty from...
Read more

Prioritize Vaccination To People With Diabetes: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have urged policymakers to prioritize vaccination for individuals with diabetes as such people, once infected with Covid-19, are three times more likely to...
Read more

New Research Informs About Origin of Solar System

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
New research using magnetism has provided significant data that will help inform scientists about the early origins of the solar system and why some...
Read more

Pacman-like Game Decodes Origin of Emotions in Brain

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
After analyzing the feelings, expressions, and physiological responses of video gamers as they played a Pacman-like arcade game, scientists have decoded the origin of...
Read more

Online Exhibition of Folk And Tribal Art Form of India

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
An exhibition showcasing the diverse folk and tribal art form of India is all set to open online from December 7. Showcasing Gond paintings, Kalighat...
Read more

The Journey of Evolving Backpacks

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Initially used for military purposes, backpacks grew in popularity in the 20th century as their utility started to evolve. Limited to hiking and trekking...
Read more

Six Smart Ways To Reduce The Wastage of Food

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Few days to the year-end festivities and we'd all be drowned in festive cheer and great food! The celebrations however are usually accompanied by...
Read more

A Complete Guide For Skiing in Switzerland

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With a legacy of 200 years of skiing, Switzerland is a popular destination for winter aficionados seeking the pristine snow and a multitude of...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada