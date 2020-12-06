Online Exhibition of Folk And Tribal Art Form of India

An exhibition showcasing the diverse folk and tribal art form of India is all set to open online from December 7.

Showcasing Gond paintings, Kalighat patuas, Kalamkari, Madhubani paintings, Mata-ni-Pachedi paintings on cloth, Pichwai paintings, Theyyam masks, and Warli paintings, the show promises to be a window into the rich artistic heritage of different regions of the country.

The online show titled ‘Folk and Tribal Art of India’ is curated by Meena Varma, and organized by the India International Centre (IIC) in collaboration with Arts of the Earth.

It will feature artists like Rajendra Kumar Shyam, Santosh Shyam Moti, Manoj Tekkam (Gond); Shanwar Chitrakar (Kalighat); and Gurappa Chetty, Harinath N. (Kalamkari).

Also exhibited will be the works of Baua Devi, Ajit Kumar Jha, Chandrakala Devi, Avinash Karn, Shalini Karn (Madhubani); Sanjay Manubhai Chitara (Mata-ni-Pachedi); Karan Pichwai, Manish Soni & group, Karan Singh Rajput (Pichwai); Prasanth A.V. (Theyyam mask); and Amit Mahadev Dombhare, Sunil Khadpada, Sarita Suresh Banjara (Warli).

The online exhibition is on view till December 20, on the website of IIC.

Pichwai-09, Artist- Karan Pichwai, Medium- Acrylic & Poster colour on cloth size -69.5”x48 inches.

