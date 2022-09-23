Rocking the oversized trend

By: Olivia Sarkar

We often look up to Bollywood divas or celebrities for fashion inspiration. When it comes to slaying a fashion style or trend, they have never failed to make an impression. What better way to feel relaxed and stylish than go with the oversized trend, be it a shirt or a baggy pair of pants?

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor has brought ruffles, bishop sleeves, and balloon sleeves to the fore. When it comes to her style, the fashion diva is well known for her impeccable taste. She is frequently seen wearing oversized shirts by her husband's clothing line, Bhane.

Alia Bhatt Kapoor

Alia Bhat is a stylist's delight, she works the outfit and pulls off any look. She looks stunning in an oversized T-shirt. She is spotted here wearing a quirky oversized T-shirt with graffiti, teamed with bright yellow shorts.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday's T-shirt and miniskirt ensemble are ideal for a date. A matching miniskirt looks great with a graphic T-shirt. Tuck the shirt in for a stylish look. Wear it with stiletto heels to achieve a glam look.

Genelia Deshmukh

Nothing beats showing up to a party in a blinged-out oversized T-shirt dress. Take a cue from Genelia Deshmukh's sequin-encrusted number. It's fashionable, glitzy, and funky. Throw on a pair of black boots and you're good to go.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

After searing off the Size zero trend, Kareena has taken to trendier and cooler styles. The paparazzi favorite is often snapped in a pair of cool jeans teamed with an oversized white shirt. Khan has demonstrated how this single piece of clothing can be worn in a variety of ways to create eye-catching looks for any occasion.

Deepika Padukone

Dress like Deepika Padukone in an oversized T-shirt and cycling shorts. It's ideal for picnics, outings, or travel. Pair it with white sneakers and a trendy shoulder bag to nail the look. Padukone was also spotted in an oversized blue shirt teamed with baggy pants at the recently held Filmfare awards.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looks effortlessly cool in an oversized t-shirt and blue-colored denim shorts, the ideal outfit for a casual day look. Anushka Sharma If you prefer to keep things simple and casual, Anushka Sharm's outfit is a great place to start. Choose a simple oversized sweatshirt with or without a hoodie and team it with a pair of ripped denim. (KB/IANS)

