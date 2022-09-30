Disciplined Confidence: RBI Policy September 2022

The clearest example of this, in our view, was in the clarification of the stance given by the Governor today. As background, this has been a somewhat vexing issue. Within the MPC itself, there is one argument on the appropriate stance linked to the level of repo rate achieved and another around absorption of liquidity. The clarification from the Governor in some sense combined the two. When the stance of monetary policy was moved from neutral to accommodative in June 2019, the repo rate was at 5.75 percent; lower than what it is after the policy decision today. However, inflation was sub-4 percent on near projections and liquidity was mildly deficit. Today, near projections on inflation are still around 6 percent and liquidity (when adjusted for very high government balances part of which will be spent going ahead) is still in surplus. Hence both on 'real' policy rate in the near term as well as on current liquidity situation monetary policy is deemed to be more accommodative today. This definition, alongside a refusal to get drawn into a debate on terminal policy rates, keeps monetary policy flexibility alive in the face of a very hostile global situation. That said, for a variety of reasons, we believe that we are probably one policy meeting away from achieving the terminal rate in this cycle. We discuss these below:

The Terminal Rate

As noted above, it is prudent for the central bank to not get drawn into the terminal rate discussion at this stage. Governor Das has commented, including in his speech today, on the difficulty in providing forward guidance in a policy tightening cycle, especially one that is being conducted in such a highly uncertain environment. His observation that forward guidance may in fact end up destabilizing financial markets has been proven true even in recent experiences with developed market (DM) central banks. Thus we have seen multiple examples of some of these having to go back within days on guidance provided on the quantum of upcoming rate adjustments, with consequent volatility in markets. That said, we expect the repo rate to peak at 6.15 - 6.25 percent in this cycle with the final hike likely in the upcoming December policy. This is higher than our earlier expectation of 6 percent and reflects changes to DM rate forecasts by a very sharp extent lately, something that we weren't expecting earlier (https://idfcmf.com/article/9551 ). This still means that we don't have to follow the US Fed lockstep, even as some upward adjustment is prudent given the latest aggressive changes in Fed (and other DM central banks') terminal pricing lately. We summarise below some of our reasons:

1. The anchor to our view has been that India's total fiscal and monetary accommodation over the past 2 years has been very much more modest than many other economies. Not just that, monetary normalization has been relatively quick and proactive here as well. One aspect that doesn't get talked about enough when discussing monetary policy, is the central bank's balance sheet. While these reductions are still at a nascent stage in DMs, RBI's balance sheet is already lowered by approximately 9 percent over the past 11 months. Admittedly, a lot of this may be 'forced' as the central bank's dollar asset holding has been coming down as it has sold dollars to smoothen rupee movements. However, the effect on core liquidity is the same and this has been shrinking progressively over the past few months. Local rate transmission is well and truly underway, including into cost of loans courtesy of the external benchmark linked loan regime that by now has significant outstanding in the banking system.

2. The recent domestic growth acceleration has to be looked at in context: As of FY 22, we had barely crossed pre-pandemic levels on real GDP, which itself was the culmination of some years of slowdown. Also, while the concurrent resilience in domestic economic indicators is a source of great comfort, the global slowdown will take its toll via the export channel. Thus it is highly unlikely that the current momentum on domestic growth continues, even as India's relative growth will still be much better compared with much of the world.

3. As far as FY 24 CPI goes, we have only one 'official' forecast from RBI: 5 percent for Q1. However, the monetary policy report reveals RBI staff estimates for the full FY 24. Assuming a normal monsoon, a progressive normalization of supply chains, and no further exogenous or policy shocks, structural model estimates indicate that inflation will average 5.2 percent. If this holds true going forward in the general thinking of MPC as well, then a 6.25 percent terminal would yield a 100 bps real positive policy rate on a forward-looking basis. Given the context of growth as described above, this should be more than enough from macro stability and the formation of inflation expectations standpoint.