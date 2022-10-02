Markets need to consolidate after being choppy

RBI in its monetary policy meeting held during September 28-30th, raised Repo rates by 50 basis points to 5.90 percent. These are the highest rates over the last three years. The rate hike was on expected lines. It has pegged inflation at 6.7 percent and expects the growth rate to be around 7 percent.

After inflation in the US is at record highs, the next to be affected is Germany with new inflation data for September showing that it has entered into double-digit at 10 percent. The Russia-Ukraine conflict which has entered its eight-month period seems to have hit different countries in different manners.

September futures expired on a weak note and the series lost 704.35 points or 4.02 percent to close at 16,818.10 points.

The lows made by the benchmark indices during the previous week were 56,147.23 points on BSE SENSEX and 16,747.70 points on NIFTY. Friday saw a huge recovery from the lows and markets went on to rise magnificently. What could be the cause of the same is still debatable. RBI announced its policy on Friday which was on acceptable lines and comments by the RBI Governor was positive. While this was good news, the fact that FPI's sold on Friday and ended the month with sales of Rs 18,300 crore was not good news. Domestic institutions were net buyers of Rs 14,120 crore. Interestingly, FPIs were net buyers only in August and have been net sellers for quite some time. NAV propping used to be a phenomenon in earlier years but now makes no difference.