Hindu genocide: We remember what you died for

At the time of the capture, the total Hindu and Sikh population of Mirpur city were nearly 25,000. Before the capture of the city by the Pakistan army and tribal Pathans, around 2,500 escaped to Jammu with the retreating army of Jammu and Kashmir.

Another 2,500 were killed or burned alive by the Pakistani artillery fire as their homes became engulfed in flames. The remaining 20,000 were forced on a death march to Ali Beig where the Gurdwara built by Sant Sunder Singh was turned into a prison camp.

On the way to Ali Beig at least 10,000 Hindus and Sikh men were executed by Pakistani troops and the tribal Pathans. 5,000 women were kidnapped. Only 5,000 Hindu and Sikh survivors along with Bal K Gupta arrived at the Ali Beig prison after a horrific 20-mile walk.

In March 1948 when the International Committee of the Red Cross arrived at Ali Beig only 1,600 had survived and were transferred to Rawalpindi and then to Jammu where they and their children languished for 75 years in refugee camps until August 5, 2019, when the articles 370 and 35A were abrogated giving them equal rights as Indian citizens with J&K domiciles.

Several attempts and efforts were made by the Hindu and Sikh leaders to raise the alarm of the approaching Pakistani troops in November 1947 with the Indian government led by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru but to no avail.

Gupta recalls that on November 13, Ramlal Chaudhry along with a delegation of MLAs and M.C. Mahajan, the then Prime Minister of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, traveled to meet Pandit Nehru in New Delhi. Pandit Nehru refused to give the delegation an audience except for M.C. Mahajan who Gupta writes 'pleaded' with Nehru and asked him to help him to rescue approximately 100,000 Hindus and Sikhs trapped in areas of PoJK.

'On November 15, thousands of people gathered at Jammu airport to meet Pandit Nehru who refused to see them and flew straight into the Kashmir Valley. (Gupta 2011).