Beauty ice cubes: New trend for glowing skin

Aloe Vera & Basil Ice-cubes

Aloe Vera and basil are two ingredients used in the kitchen that are excellent for the skin &the body. Aloe Vera reduces excess oil and cures acne, while basil is a potent antioxidant that soothes the skin. This cool and soothing concoction work wonders for curing sunburns.

Preparation:

Crush some basil leaves in a cup of water. Then add two teaspoons of organic Aloe Vera gel into it. Once the concoction is ready, pour it into an ice cube tray halfway and allow it to freeze. Using short, gentle strokes, rub the Ice-Cube over your face.

Rosewater Ice-cubes

Rosewater is a soft beauty substance that removes your makeup and moisturizes your skin. After a long day at work, a simple massage with this cube will lighten your skin and lift your spirits. This will battle infections, diminish wrinkles, and offer your skin a fresh clean-up when frozen in Ice-Cubes.

Preparation:

Mix one cup of concentrated rose water with a cup of regular water. Pour it into an ice cube tray to chill. Use it daily for rejuvenation, as mentioned above.

Cucumber & Lemon Ice-cubes

A hydrated and vitamin C-rich diet is healthy for your gut health and also boosts the freshness of your skin. Cucumbers and lemons are great antioxidants that help cleanse and brighten your skin naturally. This beauty Ice-cube will boost blood circulation and keep pimples, acne, and redness at bay.

Preparation:

To prepare a puree, blend a cucumber. After that, squeeze a lemon and pour a few drops onto an ice cube tray. Freeze it for some hours and then apply cold for the best impact, for a few seconds at a time.

Saffron Ice-cubes

Saffron has several skin-friendly properties; using saffron ice cubes regularly will help fade tanning, brown spots, pimples, and pigmentation. Additionally, it improves skin tone and provides skin with a healthy glow.

Preparation:

Take a few saffron threads and allow them to bloom in the water. Add rose water to the saffron soaked in water and stir them well. Fill an ice tray with the mixture, and then freeze it. Use these ice cubes as a natural toner for your face.