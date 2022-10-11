Hyaluronic Acid, a solution to all your skin problems

How does hyaluronic acid help your skin?

Promoting softer, healthier skin is one of the hyaluronic acid's many advantages. Nearly half of the body's hyaluronic acid is stored in the skin, which enables it to retain hydration by retaining the maximum amount of water. But the amount of hyaluronic acid is significantly altered and decreased by variables including UV radiation, ageing naturally, pollution, and tobacco smoke. You can regulate the quantities and stop further depletion by taking supplements. This can help prevent dry skin and maintain a high degree of skin hydration.

Of course, with enough hydration, skin looks smoother and has fewer wrinkles as you age. Applying gels and serums, taking supplements, or undergoing remodeling procedures can all increase the amount of hyaluronic acid in your body. One of the most innovative treatments for hyaluronic acid delivery is profhilo. It gives extremely high concentrations of the drug and makes use of cutting-edge technologies. It's a very potent therapy for dealing with anti-aging difficulties successfully and naturally because of its capacity to biologically stimulate the four main forms of collagen, promote adipocyte stem cells, and increase elastin.

Hyaluronic acid has emerged as the most promising anti-aging treatment even though the field has been established for more than ten years. Since HA levels decrease as we age, supplementing with more of it is essential to promote skin suppleness and prevent drooping. Hyaluronic acid concentrations must remain between 50 and 1,000 kDa. One of the most respected research on the subject states that quantities below that range will cause inflammation and that amounts above that range are not necessary. It has been suggested by various sources that keeping the level at 500 kDa will facilitate easier skin penetration and absorption.

The phrase "moisturized skin", for example, merely means that the skin has enough moisture to maintain its smoothness and health. By doing this, elasticity is preserved and sagging is avoided. For your information, hyaluronic acid, which is a component of collagen, elastin, and fat and is one of the most effective moisturizers, is what causes sagging skin. With time, hyaluronic acid-rich lotions and cosmeceuticals can be used to maintain the skin. Just make sure to purchase the items from a reputable retailer, and seek the advice of a licensed dermatologist or cosmetologist before using any products.