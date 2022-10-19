NFL Popularity in India

How Can Indians Watch NFL Matches Live?

As we said, there is a bit of a problem with watching matches from the National Football League if you are in India. India is around 9 hours and 30 minutes ahead of the United States. And most NFL games are played at 7:00 pm. This means that, when an NFL game is being played and broadcast live in the United States of America, Indians are comfortable in their bed in 4:00 am. However, for those who are truly dedicated to watching the games live, there are certain ways.

The first and most popular way to watch NFL games if you are not American is to find a website that provides an excellent streaming service. The problem you will be faced with here is that many websites cater to a US audience. However, this can easily be fixed by fooling the website with a VPN. If you have money to spare, you can get some of the better VPNs available. However, if you don’t want to drop the dough, you can always just get one of the free VPNs that will get the job done.

Another way to stream the games is by making an account at one of the online sportsbooks that cover NFL matches. Many of these websites have partnered up with the NFL and stream the matches on their page or mobile app. So, if you are a betting man or woman, definitely try your hand at discovering a website that covers the national football league and its matches.