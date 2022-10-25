How to get back on your fitness regime after the festive season

By: Dr. Vivek Srivastav

The festive season is a great time to relax and enjoy time with family, friends, and of course, food, but it can also be a time when your fitness routine goes out the window.

Diwali is the most exciting festival of lights, celebrations, and enjoyment but one side effect is the dangerous increase in air pollution levels. These levels cause many ill effects on health, especially for people with breathing problems.

People suffering from asthmatic problems must adopt ways to strengthen their lungs so that they can manage their health effectively. Just shutting yourself indoors will also not work as indoor air quality also worsen during Diwali. There are many harmful effects of firecrackers during Diwali. It is essential for us to protect ourselves from pollution to protect our lung health.

For many people, it can be difficult to stick to their fitness routine after all the festival cheer. However, it is important to get back on your fitness routine as soon as possible to maintain your health and well-being. Here are a few tips to help you get back on track: