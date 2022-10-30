Xi Jinping has his way

The report acknowledged the Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) as an instrument for advancing China's opening towards the outside world but emphasized that security was now on top of the agenda. Xi pointed out that 'China is now in a period where strategic opportunity and risks and challenges co-exist'.

The work report presented by Xi Jinping showed his confidence about continuing with a third term- and beyond - as it made repeated references to the 'centralization' and 'unity' of the party's top leadership as a process that will continue into the future, resolved to keep up the fight to counter corruption and ideologically indoctrinate China's people and declared that China must be ready to withstand 'high winds, choppy waters and even dangerous storms'.

Xi Jinping has been successful in stamping out dissent, consolidating his control of the party, and projecting himself as the savior of the nation against new global threats. He combines the traits of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping and remembers the lessons that China had to draw from the demise of the USSR. The Soviets had deviated from Democratic Centrism or one-party rule that was the essence of Marxism and had allowed a closed economy to deteriorate amid the corruption of an oligarchy.

Xi Jinping kept up Deng Xiaoping's approach of opening the Chinese economy to the world in a controlled way but reverted to making the party singularly strong as was done by Mao Zedong.

Many Chinese people were convinced that just as Mao united their country and Deng helped it prosper, Xi's foreign policy will make China great again by attending to both national security and economic advancement.

Xi told the 20th Party Congress that the Chinese people will never allow any foreign forces to bully, oppress or enslave them and announced that 'the party leads in all spheres of the nation- government, army, society, academia, east, west, north, south, and center'.

The 19th Central Committee report significantly contended that 'leadership of CPP is the fundamental feature and the greatest advantage for Socialism'.

The 19th national Congress had not only centered around the theme of the 'Chinese dream' but had seen Xi as a 'leader' who would bring the party to the center of everything in China and head nearly every critical organization. The notion of collective leadership in China was effectively ended and the idea of 'core leader' was brought back after some 30 years.

The speech of Xi at the 20th national Congress of CPP was just half as long as the one delivered by him at the last one, indicating a mindset of confidence that the agenda will be carried through as fixed. It is therefore not a surprise that he is - apart from becoming the General Secretary of the party for an unprecedented third term - recognized now as the 'core leader' giving him parity with Mao Zedong. Xi is glorified as a restorer whose 'thoughts on Socialism with Chinese characteristics for a New Era' is today's equivalent of Mao's Little Red Book.

Xi's new status and his thoughts were incorporated into the party' Constitution. In 2018, at the instance of Xi, the party had lifted the embargo of two terms for the post of President, and Xi is set to continue in that position too - his affirmation about achieving the next centennial goal of the party by 2035 shows his aspiration to be around in the supreme position for many more years.

The Chinese President has corrected the earlier strategy of pursuing the economic route to becoming a superpower to place an equal emphasis on military advancement. He announced that he intended to make PLA a fully modernized and restructured force by 2027. He repeatedly spoke of China's defense of its territorial boundaries, made it a point to specially invite the PLA commander of Galwan to the national Congress, and declared that he wanted a more muscular, aggressive, and fighting China to deal with the situation ahead.

As the signs appear of a new Cold War developing between the US and China in Taiwan and Indo- Pacific, Xi is bracing to deal with the opponents led by the US.

He is confident that China leads the residual of the Communist world after the dismemberment of the USSR, is sure of the irreversibility of Sino-Russian bonds, particularly in the wake of the military confrontation between Russia and Ukraine, and is cognizant of the interplay of Indo-US and Indo-Russian relations.

Xi has been trying to consolidate China's strength externally and also from within. The BRI, strategic Sino-Pak alliance and an assertive foreign policy are supposed to bring China some advantage internationally while a definite focus on removing poverty, reducing inequalities, and enhancing internal cohesion remain the hallmark of Xi Jinping's domestic policies.

Socialism with Chinese characteristics is translated into practice by Xi through his advocacy of the Sinicisation of Marxism, his extraordinary invocation of the 'civilizational strength' of China, and a ruthless attempt at assimilating the minorities in the Chinese nation.