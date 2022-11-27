America's Smartest (and 'Dumbest') Presidents

Although Harvard graduate John Quincy Adams had the highest estimated IQ (175) of all U.S. leaders, Simonton says America’s third commander in chief, Thomas Jefferson (IQ 160), was the real genius with many achievements in different areas.

“He's a great writer. As you know, he is the main author of the Declaration of Independence. He's a great architect, designing not only his own mansion but also the original campus of the University of Virginia. He was a political theorist. He wrote a lot of political theory that forms the basis for our Constitution,” says Simonton, professor emeritus in the psychology department at the University of California, Davis. “He was a biblical scholar. He also was a pioneer in agriculture, including growing grapes for wine. And of course, he's a great diplomat and a great president. So, he was a very amazing guy intellectually.”

Simonton’s analysis does not include any presidents after 2006. However, Perry uses a variety of factors, including native intelligence, grades, transcripts and what universities they attended, to assess America’s most recent leaders.

“Is it their own words [in speeches]? So that shows an independent thinker. It shows whether they are clever with the language. Are they elegant and eloquent in presenting their policies? Do they have a wit about them?” Perry says. “Their writing, their speaking, their ability to speak clearly. And then there's independence of thought and actions. Are they writing independently? Are they thinking independently? Are their policies based on their ideas?”

Using these criteria, Perry puts Barack Obama in the “highest category of intellect,” pointing out that even his fellow students at Harvard University felt the future 44th president was “on a different plane than most of the other brilliant people in the classes.”

“I surely would put Obama and [Bill] Clinton in the top five,” Perry says. “There's just an ability of those men to comprehend, to analyze and synthesize, that is, to me, a true sign of brightness.”