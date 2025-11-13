Sexualized Entertainment Is Corrupting Young Minds

We must ask, what are we feeding the minds of our children? Why are parents so complacent these days, quick to hand over cell phones but slow to notice what’s quietly corrupting their children’s minds and hearts? Please note, most entertainment celebrities resort to indecent means to make money. Do Android devices these days not open up gateways to “insane vulgarity,” and do entertainment industries not glorify outrageous aggression and sexualized filth? One wonders how on earth sex education for school students starting from Class 6, as many claim is necessary, can cleanse their minds and thoughts. We should first know how the “mind works” and how it responds to external stimuli. Let’s not be “hypocritical”. Let us not be deluded. It is the question of our younger generation. It is the question of the death of their tenderness and the rise of their bestiality!

(A writer and researcher based in India, Salil Gewali is best known for his research-based work, Great Minds on India, which has earned worldwide appreciation. His book has been translated into fifteen languages – with a preface by a world-acclaimed NASA Chief Scientist, Dr. Kamlesh Lulla of Houston, USA. Gewali is also a member of the International Human Rights Commission, Zürich, Switzerland.)

