Terror blasts that bleed humanity

Of course, many influential Muslim organizations and leaders have also come forward to vociferously condemn the terror blast. Lt Gen Zameer Uddin Shah (Retd), highly admired for his integrity and wisdom, denounced the Delhi blast as a barbaric act and called for unity and justice; he described the heinous assault on our nation and the shared heritage that belongs to every Indian as deeply deplorable. Nazia Elahi Khan, a bold and fiercely outspoken Supreme Court advocate, has strongly criticized those from the Muslim community who, despite having access to good education and economic support, engage with impunity in acts so vile that they threaten the nation’s security and its rich cultural fabric. Advocate Nazia Khan is widely regarded as an erudite scholar of Islamist texts.

Here is the billion-dollar question -- the doctors who once took a vow to nurse and heal have now grievously wounded the nation. How does knowledge meant to stitch life together with empathy become the thread of demonic devastation? What makes the educated so deeply indoctrinated to hate the nation? Why can we not pinpoint the root causes? Many intellectuals from the mainstream never tire of preaching that one should not blame any particular religion that otherwise unfailingly teaches the sermons of compassion and service to the needy. But one also needs to understand that terror and compassion do not co-exist together. Violence born of hatred can never bring peace.

What one feels is that we now need to stand up in one voice to condemn hatred in any form or disguise. No kidding, what if IAS officers, Generals, Admirals, or Brigadiers were also indoctrinated like the doctors above tomorrow? If that day ever comes, it will be the final nail in the coffin of our democracy. Humanity must no longer be bled by the onslaught of insane terrorism. Complacency today could cost humanity tomorrow. [VP]