Delhi Blast 2025: Gurugram Police Orders Housing Societies to Identify Kashmiris, Foreigners

Gurugram Police on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, directed housing societies in the city to identify residents from Jammu & Kashmir and abroad, and submit findings to the police. The notification came a day after a blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, which was allegedly linked to a Pulwama resident and an inter-state terror module.

Further directions have been issued to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), societies, security agencies, hostels and PGs, hotels, offices, and shopping complexes to verify the identities of tenants, visitors, employees, and workers within the city.

“We are inquiring about who has come from where and for how long they have been staying here,” Vishnu Prasad, ACP of Gurugram City told Scroll, “We are doing this for people from Jammu and Kashmir as well as foreigners. It is for security purposes.”

“We have been instructed to do this,” Prasad said to Hindustan Times, “It is purely for security purposes and is a routine check.”

The order was issued by District Magistrate Ajay Kumar, who said that the order was aimed at increasing security ahead of Christmas, New Years, and Republic Day. The order will stay in effect till 31 January 2026.

The move comes after an explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on 10 November 2025. The blast has been attributed to a crude bomb and has been designated as a “terrorist incident” by the Union Cabinet. The incident is allegedly linked to a raid earlier that day in Faridabad where nearly 3 tonnes of ammonium nitrate was recovered from a property linked to a Kashmiri doctor. An associate of the doctor – another doctor from Pulwama – has been identified as the perpetrator, who allegedly detonated the car bomb after his associates were arrested.