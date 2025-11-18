Being Indian in South Africa during Apartheid

VASANTHIE CHETTY said: “We as Indians lived in a cocoon. We were isolated from other races. My only encounter with whites or blacks was when we went into the city to purchase items that were not available in Chatsworth. In the city, I saw first-hand that benches were reserved for whites. Restrooms were demarcated whites or non-whites. And of course, even the beaches were demarcated. The idea of separating the races worked very well. I grew up with the idea that whites were superior and Indians were a little bit inferior. This was not taught to me. But it just became a mindset after my experiences in the city.

“I strongly believe the majority of Indians living in Chatsworth had a Gandhi-like mentality, one of passive resistance, which translated into the adults in Chatsworth having a razor-sharp focus on education, seeking education as a gateway to freedom. The Indians that I grew up with were resilient, hardworking and had an uncanny knowledge that their children would definitely take their place on a national or international stage. Today, I see that the marginalized society in South Africa have defeated apartheid by their commitment, a work ethic second to none, resilience and a vision of a free South Africa.”