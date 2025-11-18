By Dr. Kumar Mahabir & Shalima Mohammed
This program explored the lived realities of the Indian community under a racially segregated system. The discussions examined both the struggles against discrimination, and the resilience expressed through culture, activism and solidarity with other oppressed groups. The program also reflected on how this history shaped contemporary Indian identity in South Africa today.
The following are excerpts from an Indo-Caribbean Cultural Centre (ICC) Thought Leaders’ Forum (21/09/25). The ZOOM program was chaired by Shakira Mohommed and moderated by Shalima Mohammed, both from Trinidad. There were (4) speakers in the program. The topic was “Being Indian in South Africa during Apartheid.”
VASANTHIE CHETTY said: “We as Indians lived in a cocoon. We were isolated from other races. My only encounter with whites or blacks was when we went into the city to purchase items that were not available in Chatsworth. In the city, I saw first-hand that benches were reserved for whites. Restrooms were demarcated whites or non-whites. And of course, even the beaches were demarcated. The idea of separating the races worked very well. I grew up with the idea that whites were superior and Indians were a little bit inferior. This was not taught to me. But it just became a mindset after my experiences in the city.
“I strongly believe the majority of Indians living in Chatsworth had a Gandhi-like mentality, one of passive resistance, which translated into the adults in Chatsworth having a razor-sharp focus on education, seeking education as a gateway to freedom. The Indians that I grew up with were resilient, hardworking and had an uncanny knowledge that their children would definitely take their place on a national or international stage. Today, I see that the marginalized society in South Africa have defeated apartheid by their commitment, a work ethic second to none, resilience and a vision of a free South Africa.”
ATTORNEY ANAND JAYRAJH said: “During apartheid, South Africa’s Indian community
had to navigate a complex and multifaceted landscape. This was shaped and influenced by
diverse religious, cultural and ethnic traditions. It was their strong family and community ties, as well as a commitment to education, that sustained them as a community. While cultural transformation was necessary to adapt to a challenging nature and changing environment, the Indian diaspora did not experience a complete loss of their heritage. Throughout the indenture or ‘girmit period,’ the Indian diaspora in South Africa relied on and played a vital role in advancing education. This commitment to learning is a key reason for their progress and success, not only in South Africa, but in every country where they have settled. In South Africa in particular, they also played vital roles in the liberation struggle against Apartheid.”
MAGANTHRIE PILLAY said: “It is a pity that, even after 30 years of democracy in South Africa, structural apartheid remains very much intact. Only those who are financially mobile can move out of their old neighbourhoods and buy property wherever they choose, while the majority of us remain stuck in segregated areas.
“A few lines from my poem reads: ‘Is it too much to want what I want? I want to find the emotional nooks and crannies of the past. I want to know their names. The ones who dared to define their parts. The ones who ran and failed. The ones who ran and escaped. The ones who were trapped by fear. Those who thought there was no way out. Those who were raped were dragged and bled to death. I want to feel their dreams. I want to walk their pathways of pain. I want them to know it was not in vain. Without it is like having no trapeze to catch me. Juggling identities created and appropriated as I stand on the quicksand of time, of race, of class, of hate. Is it too much to want what I want?’”
DR. SESHNI MOODLIAR RENSBURG said. “The colonial segregation that Annamma Vather Moodley (my maternal great grandmother) and the other 152,184 girmitiyas experienced evolved into the apartheid system between 1890 and 1947. She was an example of a remarkable matriarch who despite this, went on to become the second highest ratepayer in Pietermaritzburg. My paternal grandfather R.A. Moodley, Appodorai family is also from Madras, and my father Deena Thirupathi Moodliar, spice and curry powder merchants in Victoria Street Market, Durban, experienced both the indentured and apartheid, and so much more challenges, like group areas acts and racial discrimination. They faced severe discrimination, they were denied the right to vote, restricted under the Natal Indian Franchise, and subjected to property and land ownership limitations. Much like during apartheid, colonial segregation imposed strict regulations, social prejudice, and limited mobility. These were the harsh conditions the indentured labourers endured during that period.”
