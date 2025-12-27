Bangladesh and the Death of Compassion

They were false, fabricated, and unsubstantiated. New York State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar said she was “deeply disturbed by the ongoing violence against Bangladesh’s Hindu minority.” Yet again, another Hindu man, Amrit Mandal, was lynched to death in Rajbari Pangsha sub-district, Bangladesh.

Noted Bangladeshi lawyer and human rights activist Parvez Hashem also points out that apart from minority Hindus, even Christians are caught between the devil and the deep sea. Over the last few months, Christians in Dhaka have faced terrifying bomb blasts that panicked an already vulnerable population.

On October 8, a homemade bomb exploded at the gate of the old Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Then on November 7, St. Mary’s Cathedral was bombed, with police discovering another device close by. The very next day, November 8, a blast struck St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School, where children study and hope for a better tomorrow. What is it that makes one see the innocent with such hatred?

What is most disgusting is that there are some in Assam who had the audacity to applaud these heinous crimes against Hindus in social media. In West Bengal, several reports and videos claim that people who came out in protest against the barbaric incidents in Bangladesh were lathi-charged like unruly schoolchildren and bundled off to jail by Mamatas’ government.