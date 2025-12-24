Brother of Slain Activist Accuses Yunus-Led Interim Govt of ‘Plotting Murder’ of Osman Hadi to Sabotage 2026 Bangladesh Polls, Calls for Speedy Trial

The Member Secretary of Inquilab Moncho, Abdullah Al Jaber, said that a 24-hour ultimatum announced during Hadi's funeral on December 20 did not yield any results while addressing a press conference in Dhaka. He further added that there was no action from the interim government's Home Advisor, Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, or the Bangladeshi authorities even after its expiration.

He alleged that neither the Home Advisor nor his special assistant attended the ministry's briefing, calling it a move to trivialise the incident. Later in the day, the organisation also called for the immediate resignations of the Home Advisor, his special assistant, and the law advisor, holding them responsible for the killing of its convener, Hadi. It further demanded that judicial proceedings in the Hadi killing case be completed within a maximum of 30 working days through a speedy trial tribunal.

There has been an evident surge in violence and unrest in Bangladesh following Hadi’s killing on December 18, 2025. There have been attacks on minorities, media organisations, cultural institutions, and diplomatic missions under the Yunus-led interim administration. The incident has further intensified political tensions, raising serious concerns over law and order and the future of the country’s democratic process.

Inputs From IANS

(SY)