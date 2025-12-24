Brother of Slain Activist Accuses Yunus-Led Interim Govt of ‘Plotting Murder’ of Osman Hadi to Sabotage 2026 Bangladesh Polls, Calls for Speedy Trial

Activist Sharif Osman Hadi’s brother accuses the Yunus-led interim government of orchestrating his killing to derail the 2026 polls.
Inquilab Moncho issues ultimatums, seeks resignations, and demands a speedy trial in the murder case.
Hadi’s killing sparks wider unrest in Bangladesh, fuelling concerns over law and order and the democratic process.
The political climate of Bangladesh has grown more tense with accusations against the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government over the killing of activist Sharif Osman Hadi. The allegation has been made by Osman Hadi’s brother, Sharif Omar Hadi. Reports suggest that the murder was a well-designed plot to disrupt the country’s electoral process ahead of the scheduled February 2026 polls.
Omar Hadi slammed the interim government during a programme organised by Inquilab Moncho outside the National Museum in Dhaka on Tuesday, December 23, 2025. He said, “It is you who had Osman Hadi killed, and now you are trying to foil the election by using this as an issue.” Omar added that his brother supported holding the national election by February and called on the Bangladeshi authorities not to hinder the election environment.
Omar Hadi also highlighted the fact that there has been no visible progress in the killing case, saying, “If justice for Osman Hadi is not delivered, you too will be compelled to flee Bangladesh one day.” He further warned the government to ensure a speedy trial of those involved to prevent any harm to the election environment.
Inquilab Moncho Member Secretary Abdullah Al Jaber, while speaking at the rally, reiterated the 30-working-day ultimatum given to the interim government to identify and arrest those responsible for the killing, first announced in a press statement earlier this week. Earlier on Monday, Inquilab Moncho reportedly threatened to launch a movement to topple the Yunus-led interim government if justice is not delivered in the murder of its spokesperson, Hadi.
The Member Secretary of Inquilab Moncho, Abdullah Al Jaber, said that a 24-hour ultimatum announced during Hadi's funeral on December 20 did not yield any results while addressing a press conference in Dhaka. He further added that there was no action from the interim government's Home Advisor, Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, or the Bangladeshi authorities even after its expiration.
He alleged that neither the Home Advisor nor his special assistant attended the ministry's briefing, calling it a move to trivialise the incident. Later in the day, the organisation also called for the immediate resignations of the Home Advisor, his special assistant, and the law advisor, holding them responsible for the killing of its convener, Hadi. It further demanded that judicial proceedings in the Hadi killing case be completed within a maximum of 30 working days through a speedy trial tribunal.
There has been an evident surge in violence and unrest in Bangladesh following Hadi’s killing on December 18, 2025. There have been attacks on minorities, media organisations, cultural institutions, and diplomatic missions under the Yunus-led interim administration. The incident has further intensified political tensions, raising serious concerns over law and order and the future of the country’s democratic process.
Inputs From IANS
(SY)
