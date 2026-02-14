Greed for Coal Killed Mine Labourers and Devastated the Environment

Everyone wishes the deadly mine blast at Mynsyngat, Thangsko, Jaintia Hills (Meghalaya) had never happened -- a tragedy that claimed the lives of 32 poor labourers. But it happened. Because we refused to learn from the series of tragedies that rocked our past. Each time, the lives lost, particularly those of poor labourers, were brushed aside. And this is the bitter truth!

The way labourers in Meghalaya extract coal, often merely to survive, is a heartbreaking spectacle. They juggle death every hour, every day, inside those vertical shafts and horizontal tunnels. One slip of the foot, one crack in the roof, and they vanish into the darkness down below. There is absolutely no account of how many individuals have met their maker this way. What is most off-putting is that many workers enter these narrow tunnels without proper helmets, gloves, boots, or respirators. Many crawl into the black holes bare-handed, armed only with picks, chisels, and shovels. I don’t think any mining experts have trained them.