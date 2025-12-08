In the Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mining Revenue is Helping to Fund Rebel Groups

This story by Simplice Bambe, Jean Sovon and translated by Jean-Christophe Brunet originally appeared on Global Voices on December 6, 2025.



The ongoing security crisis in the eastern provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has deepened, with two rebel groups, the Congo River Alliance (AFC) and the 23 March Movement (M23), which are both opposed to the ruling regime, now working together.

The AFC is a political-military organization composed of former members of the People's Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD), which was led by former DRC President Joseph Kabila (2001–2019). The M23, meanwhile, remains the leading rebel group in the region.

Their alliance poses an even greater challenge for the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC), the state military which is trying to quell the rebel movement, as the AFC’s involvement has bolstered the growing rebellion’s military and logistical capabilities.

In January 2025, the AFC and M23 alliance seized the cities of Goma and Bukavu in eastern DRC, and established a parallel government to Kinshasa’s, making Goma in North Kivu its capital.

See Also: Congress Flags Violations in Adani’s Dhirauli Coal Project as Unrest Erupts in Madhya Pradesh Over Deforestation

This government is led by three figures: Corneille Nangaa (former president of the country’s Independent National Electoral Commission); Bertrand Bisimwa; and Sultani Makenga, who oversees military operations. To fund their war efforts and achieve financial self-sufficiency, the government has prioritized mining operations.

A report published on October 21, 2025, by the Oakland Institute, a California-based think tank, revealed that the AFC and M23 rebels are trying to raise money for logistics and weapons by taking over mines. Rwanda, which continues to provide the rebels with military and logistical support, is behind this strategy.

The report mentions over six million deaths, widespread rapes, massacres, torture, and the displacement of millions. The Oakland Institute further states that Rwanda and the rebel groups have seized control of several mineral-rich areas in North and South Kivu, resulting in large-scale local population displacement.

A mining war

Currently, most mineral-rich areas are in the hands of the insurgents. These include Walikale, a town rich in coltan, gold, and the tin oxide mineral cassiterite; the Bisie mine, one of the world’s richest tin mines; the coltan-rich Rubaya mines; and the Lueshe mine, known for its significant pyrochlore deposits. In the Lubero region, the rebels occupy gold-rich zones such as Musigha. Meanwhile, in South Kivu, they control Lumbishi, a mining town rich in tourmaline, coltan, gold, and cassiterite.

The AFC and M23 insurgents claim to keep their war ambitions separate from mining, as their coordinator Corneille Nangaa stated during a press briefing in Goma, North Kivu: