Protecting Children from the Menace of Digital Pollution

To attract more eyeballs or to make their posts go viral, they adopt tactics that are often unmentionable. Spicing content with blatant vulgarity has become their common practice. They are so lost in their habits that they almost cannot tell the difference between right and wrong, vices and virtues.

Frankly speaking, how do we have the right to blame our children now? Why did we allow them to use smartphones without restriction in the first place? Was it not the parents' responsibility to be watchful so that the children do not fall into bad habits? Moreover, why did we fail to realise that an unchecked habit, like an untamed pet, would bite back?

No wonder that when we, as parents, try to speak gently about their indulgences, the children turn their anger on us. Why does this happen? Look at the widening distance between children and parents these days. Notice their growing preference for isolation.

They shut themselves in their rooms and stay up with their handsets until the early hours of the morning. Has it not become dangerous, not just for them, but for the family as a whole? It is, in fact, a threat to society at large.

One concerned teacher laments that a child who watches cartoons at an early age can be drawn into “addictive games” or filthy content as soon as they turn ten or eleven. Once they get a taste of such content, it becomes almost impossible for parents to put the brakes on their child's mobile use, as the child is already enslaved by the device. If a parent somehow tries to stop them, the reaction can be shockingly extreme. Some may even think of committing suicide.

It is indeed very difficult to erase from our memory a tragic incident involving a young girl from Mawryngkneng of Meghalaya a few months ago. She took her own life after her parents did not allow her to use a mobile phone. The incident sent a chill down the spines of the people of Meghalaya. Should we not learn from this tragedy?

What's more, in Tripura, a class nine student had killed his mother, younger sister, grandfather, and a neighbour after his mother denied him her smartphone. Does it not clearly show that an “intense desire” for something can drive even a child to commit such a horrendous crime? What if this boy were not obsessed with mobile use? He would not at all be driven to this terrifying madness.

I do not wish to brush aside the horrifying incident that took place in Delhi just recently. Three teenage boys, aged 10, 13, and 14, gagged a six-year-old girl’s mouth and sexually assaulted her. My urgent question to the government and political leaders is this: how can boys as young as 10 even conceive of such acts unless they have been exposed to pornographic content online?

Sadly, no strong protests have been reported, nor have courts issued strict directives. There is still no decisive move to ban such vile material, particularly pornography, from the internet. The media remains completely silent. Even worse, it publishes features that glorify porn actresses -- portraying them as compassionate dog‑lovers or kind-hearted visitors to orphanages. What message does this send to our younger generation? What I have described above is merely the tip of the iceberg.

Thank God, at least people from Australia have awakened. They have consistently raised their voices against the menace of “digital pollution”. As a result, a serious study was undertaken. I believe what the experts on the island continent finally revealed should also be an eye-opener for the global population.

They observed that excessive mobile use among children leads to diminished mental focus, distorted thought patterns, growing anxiety, depression, loss of memory, emotional balance and much more. Will Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and Sundar Pichai agree to this?

I daresay, it is not just children who are enslaved to mobiles; adults are too. With addiction, many of us have lost the ability to feel inner peace, and we tend to lose our cool at the drop of a hat. My friend, about fifty, is so fidgety that he can’t sit still until he checks every few minutes how many likes his recent post has received. This “syndrome” is a new sickness, far worse than cancer!

If adults’ minds can be led astray by dopamine kicks from endless scrolling, what hope is there for our tender children drowning in a sea of outrageous content?

What future awaits them? Yes, unless we judiciously restrict children's digital consumption from an early age, educate parents to raise awareness, and create strong societal safeguards, future generations may be pushed into the gutter. Whether we admit it or not, the human subconscious mind clings to vulgarity and frivolities far more quickly and far more passionately than to pearls of wisdom.

