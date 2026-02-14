“You should become a lawyer, not a doctor”: 19-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Atharva Chaturvedi Wins MBBS Admission After Arguing His Case in the Supreme Court

After failing to get relief through regular counselling, Atharva approached the Jabalpur High Court, where he argued his case in person. Although the court did not grant him immediate relief, a judge reportedly remarked that he argued well and suggested that he could consider a legal career. Despite this, Atharva remained determined to pursue medicine.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Atharva began closely observing court proceedings online, learning legal procedures by watching his father, a lawyer, participate in virtual hearings. He studied previous judgments, downloaded petition formats from the Supreme Court website, and prepared his own Special Leave Petition (SLP). He filed the case online on January 6, 2026, after correcting registry objections. To avoid travel expenses to Delhi, he fought his case online.

When the matter was taken up in February 2026, Atharva requested ten additional minutes to present his arguments as the court was about to rise. He explained that despite fulfilling all eligibility conditions, he was denied admission due to administrative gaps.

After hearing his submissions, the Supreme Court held that admissions cannot be denied merely because the state had not implemented EWS reservations in private colleges. The bench directed authorities to grant provisional admission for the 2025–26 academic session and ordered the state to allot him a medical college within seven days, subject to payment of fees.