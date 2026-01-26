Hindutva Influencers Khushbu Pandey and Riddhi Sharma Call for Massacre of Muslims at Raebareli Hate Speech Event—FIR Filed, No Arrests

The Virat Hindu Conference – a right-wing gathering held in Shivgarh, Raebareli district of Uttar Pradesh, on 21 January 2026 – featured Hindutva figures like Riddhi Sharma and Khushbu Pandey delivering hate speeches targeting Muslims and Christians and openly calling for their massacre.

Videos of the event went viral on social media, prompting backlash from netizens and a complaint filed with UP Police. Five days after the event, an FIR was registered at Shivgarh police station. No arrests have been made so far.

At the event, Riddhima Sharma, A Hindutva influencer commonly known as ‘SanataniRiddhi’, referred to the December 2025 lynching of Bangladeshi Hindu Dipu Chandra Das and said, “If they kill two of yours, you kill 100 people in retaliation for peace.” She added, in reference to the “love jihad” conspiracy theory, “If they run away with one Hindu woman, you run away with 100 of theirs.”

Sharma allegedly insinuated that since the Muslim community “already has a large population,” a reduction in their numbers would not be a concern. Her remarks have been cited in a complaint as amounting to open calls for mass violence.

Khushbu Pandey, another Hindutva influencer better known as ‘Hindu Sherni’, reportedly reiterated the “gobi farming” reference. The phrase is associated with the 1989 Bhagalpur violence in Bihar, where at least 116 Muslim men were killed in Logain village and their bodies were buried in fields with cauliflower saplings planted over them. The reference has often and increasingly been used as a dog whistle signaling the massacre of Muslims.

Speaking at the event she began by saying that in Bhagalpur, Bihar, “The police once stepped away for 15 minutes – and not a single body flowing in the Ganga was of a Hindu.” She laughed at this and the crowd cheered. She also made a joke about planting “organic Gobi” on the graves of Muslims.

Another speaker, Thakur Ram Singh, accused Christians of engaging in illegal forced conversions and described them as a community taking over Hindu groups across India. At the same event, an unidentified man was heard urging people to remain vigilant in their neighbourhoods and not allow Hindu women or girls to be taken away by “jihadis.”

Several speakers repeatedly stressed what they described as the need to protect Hindu women from “love jihad,” warning of severe consequences if Muslim men were found involved in such relationships.