Rising Sexual Exploitation of Women in Corporate World

Team leads allegedly isolated victims on rooftops and snatched away their phones to silence their cries for help. The most unforgivable part is the purported role of the HR department, headed by a woman herself. Shockingly, she is alleged to have been among the masterminds, luring unsuspecting Hindu women into predatory relationships. Allegations of forced religious conversion reveal a “sinister motive” that aims not just to break a woman’s body, but to crush her very identity and spirit by denigrating her beliefs and cultural values. It took a forty-day undercover operation by the Nashik police to expose the depth of this filth.

Now, every parent must ask how much we are really willing to tolerate. It is heartbreaking to think of a mother or father praying for their daughter’s career while she was actually fighting for survival in a den of wolves! The critical question is why a company with such vast goodwill and integrity cannot guarantee the safety of its employees. Experts warn that this may only be the tip of the iceberg, with similar toxic cultures thriving in other multinational corporations. Unless accountability is enforced, predators will continue to exploit loopholes in corporate systems targeting people from particular religion. The government needs to take stern note of this. Exemplary action must be taken against such companies immediately, and their license to operate should be revoked forthwith. Ultimately, until a woman can go to work without fearing for her life or dignity, our talk of a "civilized" society is nothing but a hollow lie.