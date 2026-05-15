Rising Sexual Exploitation of Women in Corporate World

Parenting a daughter is undoubtedly a lifelong labour of love. Parents pour their heart and soul into their children, believing that every milestone is a hard‑won victory born of years of sacrifice. Once their academic studies are completed, parents proudly send their daughters into the professional world. They trust that the towering glass offices of corporate India will serve as “safe harbours” for talent and dignity. Yet what happened at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) office in Nashik shattered that trust for countless families across the country.
A most horrifying betrayal of the human spirit unfolded in Nashik when eight women finally gathered the courage to file nine FIRs. This exposed a rot that had been festering for four long years. Behind the shiny facade of a global giant, a predatory culture was allowed to thrive. Women employees fell prey to seniors who behaved as if they could get away with anything. From stalking and lewd comments to the monstrous act of rape and torture under false promises of marriage, the workplace turned into a hunting ground instead of a haven.
Team leads allegedly isolated victims on rooftops and snatched away their phones to silence their cries for help. The most unforgivable part is the purported role of the HR department, headed by a woman herself. Shockingly, she is alleged to have been among the masterminds, luring unsuspecting Hindu women into predatory relationships. Allegations of forced religious conversion reveal a “sinister motive” that aims not just to break a woman’s body, but to crush her very identity and spirit by denigrating her beliefs and cultural values. It took a forty-day undercover operation by the Nashik police to expose the depth of this filth.
Now, every parent must ask how much we are really willing to tolerate. It is heartbreaking to think of a mother or father praying for their daughter’s career while she was actually fighting for survival in a den of wolves! The critical question is why a company with such vast goodwill and integrity cannot guarantee the safety of its employees. Experts warn that this may only be the tip of the iceberg, with similar toxic cultures thriving in other multinational corporations. Unless accountability is enforced, predators will continue to exploit loopholes in corporate systems targeting people from particular religion. The government needs to take stern note of this. Exemplary action must be taken against such companies immediately, and their license to operate should be revoked forthwith. Ultimately, until a woman can go to work without fearing for her life or dignity, our talk of a "civilized" society is nothing but a hollow lie.
Incidentally, there is an even more shocking incident. A 19‑year‑old boy, Mohammad Ayaz, from Amravati, Maharashtra, sexually exploited about 180 girls, mostly Hindus, including minors, and recorded over 350 obscene videos. Instead of focusing on his studies, this boy had the brazen guts to outrage the modesty of so many innocent girls. Is this what we now call “youth empowerment” in modern times? Further, why has it become “so easy” for a monster to exploit young girls these days? This is in fact a serious concern.
The larger question remains: where is the new generation heading? Is the government no longer accountable to society and its well‑being? Why are the concerned authorities so incapable of addressing the roots of this increasing and glaring moral bankruptcy and brutality against vulnerable women? It is difficult to trust a government that seems to value Wi‑Fi more than the dignity and safety of women.
(A writer and researcher based in Shillong, Salil Gewali is best known for his research-based work, Great Minds on India, which has earned worldwide appreciation. His book has been translated into fifteen languages – with a preface by a world-acclaimed NASA Chief Scientist, Dr. Kamlesh Lulla of Houston, USA. Gewali is also a member of the International Human Rights Commission, Zürich, Switzerland.)
(https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Salil_Gewali)
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