Saturday, November 21, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Organic Farming To Uplift Wealth of UP Farmers
EnvironmentIndiaLead Story

Organic Farming To Uplift Wealth of UP Farmers

The government will provide a grant of Rs 10 lakh to each cluster every three years for organic farming

0
Organic farming
The farmers, included in the organic farming, will be provided a thorough knowledge about it. Unsplash

Organic farming will change the lives of crores of farmers in the state as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is eyeing to make it a hub for the same. In the first phase, organic crops will be planted in a total of 68,000 hectares of land in 63 districts across the state. All districts along with the banks of the river Ganges have been included in the scheme. That district which has been selected for the organic farming include 36 districts that follow conventional ways of farming while 27 are already included in the Namami Gange Project. For the better implementation of ideas, the government will emphasize cluster farming. Each cluster will be of 50 acres.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

To encourage the farmers who will be doing organic farming, the government will provide a grant of Rs 10 lakh to each cluster every three years. Out of the amount, Rs 3.30 lakh will be paid twice in the first and the last year while in the remaining middle year the cluster will get Rs 3.40 lakh. A total of 38 percent of the total outstanding will be spent on the formation of the cluster, increase the capacity of the farmers, value addition, branding and packaging, etc.

The farmers, included in organic farming, will be provided a thorough knowledge about it including the tools and other investments, and they will also be made to visit the areas where it is already being done. After the visit, the knowledge about farming, green compost, preparing nursery, Panchagavya, Jeevamrit, vermicompost, managing diseases, and pests through organic methods will be imparted to farmers. Moreover, training for product cleaning, grading, packaging, and leveling will also be given to them. The government is also planning to start an organic market in all divisional headquarters.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated. 

Demand for organic products has increased due to the growing awareness of health along with income. People are ready to pay good prices for them. The customer has confidence that what he is buying is best to the quality. For this, the government will also get a certification of these products from PGS India, Ghaziabad.

Organic farming
The government is working fast to promote organic and natural farming. Unsplash

Anand Tripathi, Additional Director (Extension), Department of Agriculture, said that the government is working fast to promote organic and natural farming. Keeping this in mind, all the 1,038-gram panchayats along the banks of the Ganga river that passes through Uttar Pradesh will have organic farming. Of this, the Department of Agriculture and UP DSP will conduct organic farming in 16 and 11 districts respectively.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: पीएम मोदी बोले बहादुर जवानों ने विफल की नापाक साजिश, 4 आतंकवाद मारे गये

It is known that Ganga has mother status in Indian tradition. The oldest civilization of the world flourished in the Ganga’s catchment area. The Indo-Gangetic Belt ranks among the most fertile lands in the world. Chief Minister Yogi often mentions this in his private conversations and public meetings. He says that the land of the Indo-Gangetic Belt can become the granary of the world.

Districts included in the traditional agricultural scheme include
Jhansi, Jalaun, Lalitpur, Banda, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Chitrakoot, Mirzapur, Gorakhpur, Pilibhit, Gonda, Agra, Mathura, Varanasi, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Deoria, Farukhabad, Unnao, Raebareli, Bahraich, Barabanki, Shravasti, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Sultanpur, Kanpur Nagar, Firozabad, Badaun, Amroha, Bijnor, Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Balrampur, and Siddhanthanagar.

ALSO READ: Agra Mayor To Remove Taj Mahal Restriction of 5K Visitors Per Day

Districts included in Namami Gange Scheme include Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Raebareli, Kanupar Nagar, Kannauj, Aligarh, Amroha, Sambhal, Hapur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Ballia, Ghazipur, Kaushambi, Unnao, Farukhwar, Harukharaj, Kasganj, Bulandshahr, and Bijnor. (IANS)

Previous articleAshtottaram 25: OṀ SVĀRĀDHANABHŨMYAI NAMAH
Next articleThe Story of Dragon Fruit Farming By UP Farmers

RELATED ARTICLES

India

India Contributes Food Aid To South Sudan

NewsGram Desk - 0
India Navy Ship Airavat, carrying food for South Sudan, reached the Port of Mombasa in Kenya on Friday in continuation of the ongoing humanitarian...
Read more
Lead Story

Microsoft Teams Now Allows To Call Friends on Desktop

NewsGram Desk - 0
Microsoft has announced to roll out consumer features for Teams on PCs and browsers, and the video meet app users can now call friends...
Read more
Environment

The Story of Dragon Fruit Farming By UP Farmers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Four years ago, Ram Sakal Yadav, a young farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambhi district, had almost packed his bags. He was set to migrate...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

India Contributes Food Aid To South Sudan

India NewsGram Desk - 0
India Navy Ship Airavat, carrying food for South Sudan, reached the Port of Mombasa in Kenya on Friday in continuation of the ongoing humanitarian...
Read more

Microsoft Teams Now Allows To Call Friends on Desktop

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Microsoft has announced to roll out consumer features for Teams on PCs and browsers, and the video meet app users can now call friends...
Read more

The Story of Dragon Fruit Farming By UP Farmers

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Four years ago, Ram Sakal Yadav, a young farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambhi district, had almost packed his bags. He was set to migrate...
Read more

Organic Farming To Uplift Wealth of UP Farmers

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Organic farming will change the lives of crores of farmers in the state as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is eyeing to make it a...
Read more

Ashtottaram 25: OṀ SVĀRĀDHANABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
Ashtottaram 25 25) OṀ SVĀRĀDHANABHŨMYAI NAMAH:                               OṀ (AUM)-SVAA-RAA-DHA-NA-BHOO-MYAI– NA-MA-HA                 ॐ स्वाराधनभूम्यै नमः                  (Svārādhana: Worship our own, Amata) In Srimad Bhagavadgīta, Lord Sri Krishna said, 'the utmost dharma is performing...
Read more

Diet Tips After And Before Workout By Yasmin Karachiwala

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Fitness and food have a very special relationship. Food serves as fuel for your body and has a direct impact on how your body...
Read more

Google Launches Helpful Widgets To iPhone Users

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has announced to launch helpful widgets of its Gmail, Drive, and Fit apps for the iOS devices, to make the experience more seamless...
Read more

Don’t Buy Your Savings, Here Are 7 Benefits Of A Home Improvement Loan

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Flyout A home improvement loan will prove to be a fruitful choice of finance when you need to renovate your home. A home loan...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada