While admitting to a "fragile" food situation in his country, Pakistan's Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal has thrown a warning that India's policies in Kashmir could have "potentially catastrophic consequences" from another conflict.

"If the tensions created by India's current policies in occupied Kashmir and aggressive postures are left unattended, it could lead to another conflict in the region with potentially catastrophic consequences," he warned at a news conference here on Wednesday.

Listing a host of complaints about India's treatment of the union territory, he said, "I emphasize the need to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute by the resolutions of the Security Council and the wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir."

Pakistan has, however, ignored Security Council Resolution 47 adopted on April 21, 1948, which requires it to withdraw from all of Kashmir its nationals and tribesmen who had intruded there and not to give them any aid.

Iqbal admitted that his country's food station is "fragile" and that it came to the "brink" of a Sri Lanka-like scenario but turned his attention to Kashmir, which does not face a "fragile" food situation like the part of it under Pakistan occupation.

"Pakistan's food security situation has become fragile (and) we will need to import wheat this year, whereas the supply chain of wheat at the global level is already disrupted," Iqbal said.