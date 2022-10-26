Pakistan: Imran Khan Niazi's 'long march' to kick off on October 28

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said PTI will kick off its long march on October 28, Friday from Lahore, the media reported.

Addressing a press conference, the former Pakistan Prime Minister said that all party workers, supporters, and leaders will gather at Lahore's Liberty Chowk at 11 a.m. from where they will march towards Islamabad, The News reported.

The PTI chief had last week said that he would announce the date on Friday, but the anti-government march will now start on the same day -- despite repeated government warnings, The News reported.

The government approached the Supreme Court earlier to stop the PTI's long march.