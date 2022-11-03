Pakistan: Imran Khan's container was ambushed from three sides

The attack on former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Imran (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad on Thursday was launched from three different directions in which at least three individuals were involved, the police said, according to a media report.

The police and eyewitnesses said that the bullets were fired from three different directions. One of the assailants, they said, fired on Khan's container from the roof of a nearby workshop, Samaa TV reported.

Earlier, it had been claimed that there was only one attacker who was apprehended by a member of the crowd. He was identified as Naveed 'Thua' (Punjabi slang for scorpion), the report said.

He confessed to launching the attack unilaterally in a confessional video statement recorded and released by the police.

The suspect has been sent to the Saddar police station in Gujrat. The police said that they had recovered a 9 mm handgun from the suspect along with four magazines.

Another man has been arrested by the Punjab Police for the attack on the PTI chief.

Meanwhile, the Punjab police have said that they are searching for a third person with a search operation launched in the area using sniffer dogs, Samaa TV reported.

The police have sealed the area where the attack took place. They have also cordoned off the PTI container with forensic officials collecting evidence.

Pakistan Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has taken notice of leaking the suspected attacker's confessional statement after the gun attack on Khan during the long march in Gujranwala, ARY News reported.