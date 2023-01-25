Imran Khan says Pakistan has transformed into a 'Banana Republic'

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday took a jibe at the country's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Sikandar Sultan Raja, following the arrest of senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, saying that Pakistan has become a banana republic which is devoid of rule of law, media reports said.

Fawad Chaudhry was arrested by the police from Lahore during the wee hours of Wednesday on charges of threatening the CEC, Samaa TV reported.

The FIR was filed against him for a speech where he had allegedly said that the status of the Election Commission of Pakistan is the same as that of a "secretary" and the "Chief Election Commissioner signs documents like a clerk", the report said.