Pakistan is facing an economic collapse

With over 9,000 containers still stuck at seaports threatening to break the supply chains of essential goods, concerns have reached their peak that Pakistan is fast heading towards economic meltdown and hyperinflation, according to media reports.

Experts have sounded alarm bells that the country is facing a deepening financial crisis with fears it could go bankrupt as inflation rises to record levels, food prices soar and its coffers run dry, The Express Tribune reported.

The mushrooming crisis will soon tip over into an ugly catastrophe striking households, offices, and hospitals.

On one hand, importers are unable to get over 8,531 containers cleared due to a shortage of dollars. The shipping companies, on the other hand, are now threatening to suspend Pakistan's operations over the country's failure to make timely payments, The Express Tribune reported.

This will hurt both imports and exports.