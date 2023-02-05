Forgotten man in Pakistan politics, Musharraf passes away in Dubai

By Hamza Ameer

Former dictator, President and military ruler of Pakistan General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf breathed his last in Dubai after being critically ill for about two years.



Musharraf, 79, was in Dubai since 2006. He was suffering with amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by an abnormal development of protein called amyloid in organs and tissues of the whole body. The increasing development of amyloid tissues made it difficult for the organs and tissues to work properly, which became the reason for Musharraf's extended illness and death.



Musharraf's illness was revealed in 2018 when his political party All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) said that he was suffering from the rare disease.



Musharraf's death is being condoled by political and military quarters as despite his departure from Pakistan and re-settlement in Dubai, he enjoyed close support form the military leadership of Pakistan.



"May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to bereaved family," said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on behalf of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Services Chiefs in their heartfelt condolences.



Musharraf's time in power as military chief, a military dictator and later a politician is filled with major incidents, which are criticised by many as the worst possible blunders, brunt of which is still being suffered by the country at large.



Musharraf's time of dictatorship is criticised for not only attracting political embarrassment for Pakistan due to the Kargil operation; but also the Lal Mosque operation which became the trigger point for a reactionary offensive by terrorists on Pakistan after Musharraf made the country an ally to the US-led war on terror.



Musharraf had several cases against him being heard in the Pakistani courts including that of treason, after he imposed a martial law by ousting the then sitting premier Nawaz Sharif in 1999. This happened after Nawaz Sharif tried to dismiss Musharraf as the army chief, having appointed him above more senior officers just the year before.



Musharraf was declared as an absconder as he refused to appear before the Pakistani courts in various cases against him. Musharraf was also someone who used to showcase the Kargil operation as a feather in his cap whenever he would be addressing the India-Pakistan relations.



Musharraf was also among those who had given a four-point solution to the India-Pakistan dispute on Kashmir, which analysts say was on the verge of being finalised. But because Musharraf's government ended, that major understanding did not materialise.



Musharraf had always remained on the target hit list of terrorists as he narrowly escaped at least three assassination attempts on his life by terrorists. His tenure from 2001 to 2008 was ruled under the backdrop of 9/11 terror attacks on the US, which led to the initiation of military operation by the US against terrorists in Afghanistan.



As per details, Musharraf's body will be brought back to Pakistan on Monday. A special chartered plane will leave from the Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi for Dubai and will bring the body of Musharraf back to Pakistan.



(SJ/IANS)