Pakistan's defence budget increased by 16%

Defence spending has always been the subject of discussions with some seeking greater transparency and open debate about the military's budget.



In recent years, the government provides more details about the defence budget.



However, there has never been open debate within the parliament on the subject.



Observers believe that the increase in the defence budget is justified given the impending external and internal security challenges, The Express Tribune reported.



Despite the US troops withdrawal from neighbouring Afghanistan, Pakistan still deploys thousands of troops along the western border as well as in the erstwhile tribal areas to deal with the threat of terrorism.